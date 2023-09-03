Heading 3
Facts about Rohit Sharma
Rohit surprisingly began his career as a bowler but is now a batsman
#1
Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram
The ace batsman has hit around 440 sixes in International cricket
#2
Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram
Rohit has been associated with Mumbai Indians in IPL and has won 5 trophies
#3
Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram
Rohit can speak four languages- Hindi, English, Telugu and Marathi
#4
Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram
Rohit also happens to be the first cricketer to score 3 double centuries on ODI
#5
Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram
Rohit is one of the cricketers to hold the fastest hundred record in 35 balls
#6
Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram
Rohit is vegetarian but consumes eggs outside his house
#7
Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram
Rohit’s nickname is Hitman
#8
Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram
It is said that he reportedly earns 200 crores a year
#9
Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram
Rohit’s jersey number is 45
#10
Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram
