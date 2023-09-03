Heading 3

september 03, 2023

Facts about Rohit Sharma

Rohit surprisingly began his career as a bowler but is now a batsman

#1

Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram

The ace batsman has hit around 440 sixes in International cricket

#2

Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram

Rohit has been associated with Mumbai Indians in IPL and has won 5 trophies

#3

Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram

Rohit can speak four languages- Hindi, English, Telugu and Marathi

#4

Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram

Rohit also happens to be the first cricketer to score 3 double centuries on ODI

#5

Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram

Rohit is one of the cricketers to hold the fastest hundred record in 35 balls

#6

Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram

Rohit is vegetarian but consumes eggs outside his house

#7

Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram

Rohit’s nickname is Hitman

#8

Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram

It is said that he reportedly earns 200 crores a year

#9

Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram

Rohit’s jersey number is 45

#10

Image : Rohit Sharma’s Instagram

