Facts About SEVENTEEN's Genius Producer
Do we even need to prove that Seventeen's Woozi is definitely one of the hottest K-Pop lyricists and composers?
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
The main vocalist of the global boy group Seventeen is way above his official position in the group apart from being the leader of the vocal team
Here are a few random facts you need to know about the genius that produces Woozi
Woozi’s real name is Lee Jihoon. The staff at Pledis Entertainment would call him Uri Jihoon. He condensed this into Woozi, taking the U and the Ji from the term to make it Woozi
During his training days, Woozi was actually a member of the performance unit, which might be hard to imagine now, given how well-known he is for his vocals!
Besides being a skilled vocalist, dancer, songwriter, and producer, Woozi is talented at playing instruments too! In fact, he can play guitar, piano, drums, recorder, and clarinet
Many fans already know this because of how much Woozi has talked about it, but he’s obsessed with the movie Black Panther. In fact, even though he rarely goes to the movie theater, he went three different times to watch this movie!
Because Woozi writes so many songs, for SEVENTEEN as well as other artists, he has a ton of songs copyrighted under his name! In fact, he has 102 copyrighted songs in total
Woozi loves cartoons and anime! He even had some childhood dreams that stemmed from watching anime. He wanted to be a baker after watching Yakitate!! Japan, and a professional Go player after watching Hikaru no Go
Even though Woozi is a bit of a loner and a homebody (relatable), he actually has a lot of idol friends! Among them are Ailee, ASTRO‘s Moonbin, AB6IX‘s Woojin, EXO‘s Chanyeol, and Kang Daniel
