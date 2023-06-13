Heading 3

Facts about Shubman Gill

Shubman always aspired to be a cricketer as a kid and is now fulfilling his dreams. His father has been his supporter and his family shifted to Mohali for better prospect in Shubman's career

Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram

#1

The opening batsman is often seen hanging out with his fellow friend Ishan Kishan

Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram

#2

The young lad has an elder sister named Shahneel Kaur Gill

#3

Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram

The ace cricketer has received love from Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid after he scored 102 in Under 19 World Cup back in 2018

#4

Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram

#5

Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram

Shubman made a great knock against Australia in his debut test match in December 2020 which helped the team win

Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram

#6


Shubman Gill gets his inspiration from Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

Shubman was part of Kolkata Knight Riders before joining Gujarat Titans in IPL

#7

Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram

Cricketers sometimes happen to believe in superstitions. Shubman carries a red handkerchief for every game as it bring good luck according to him

#8

Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram

#9

Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram

Shubman Gill lent his voice for the Punjabi and Hindi version of Spider Verse called Pavitr Prabhakar

Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram

The young batsman has received love from all over India and has 7 Million followers on Instagram

#10

