Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 13, 2023
Facts about Shubman Gill
Shubman always aspired to be a cricketer as a kid and is now fulfilling his dreams. His father has been his supporter and his family shifted to Mohali for better prospect in Shubman's career
Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram
#1
The opening batsman is often seen hanging out with his fellow friend Ishan Kishan
Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram
#2
The young lad has an elder sister named Shahneel Kaur Gill
#3
Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram
The ace cricketer has received love from Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid after he scored 102 in Under 19 World Cup back in 2018
#4
Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram
#5
Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram
Shubman made a great knock against Australia in his debut test match in December 2020 which helped the team win
Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram
#6
Shubman Gill gets his inspiration from Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar
Shubman was part of Kolkata Knight Riders before joining Gujarat Titans in IPL
#7
Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram
Cricketers sometimes happen to believe in superstitions. Shubman carries a red handkerchief for every game as it bring good luck according to him
#8
Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram
#9
Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram
Shubman Gill lent his voice for the Punjabi and Hindi version of Spider Verse called Pavitr Prabhakar
Image : Ꮪhubman Gill’s Instagram
The young batsman has received love from all over India and has 7 Million followers on Instagram
#10
