Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 25, 2023
Facts about Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant appeared in several TVCs before entering films
#1
He had been rejected for several roles before Gully Boy
#2
The handsome hunk had won the Bombay Clean and Clear Fresh Face Modeling Competition in 2013
#3
His initial career choice was to be a Chartered Accountant
#4
#5
Siddhant is elated as Deepika Padukone complimented him to be cute and one of the best actors
#6
The Gully Boy star had appeared in the web series 'Inside Edge'
He is reportedly said to be dating Navya Naveli Nanda
#7
He is a great artist and can play guitar
#8
#9
He was an extremely shy boy but Ranveer Singh hyped him up to play MC Sher
The star is a fitness enthusiast and loves spending time in the gym and working out
#10
