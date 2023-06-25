Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

 Entertainment

JUNE 25, 2023

 Facts about Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant appeared in several TVCs before entering films

#1

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram

He had been rejected for several roles before Gully Boy

Image : Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram

#2

The handsome hunk had won the Bombay Clean and Clear Fresh Face Modeling Competition in 2013

#3

Image : Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram

His initial career choice was to be a Chartered Accountant

#4

Image : Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram

#5

Image : Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram

Siddhant is elated as Deepika Padukone complimented him to be cute and one of the best actors

Image : Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram

#6

The Gully Boy star had appeared in the web series 'Inside Edge'

He is reportedly said to be dating Navya Naveli Nanda

#7

Image : Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram

He is a great artist and can play guitar

#8

Image : Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram

#9

Image : Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram

He was an extremely shy boy but Ranveer Singh hyped him up to play MC Sher

Image : Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram

The star is a fitness enthusiast and loves spending time in the gym and working out

#10

