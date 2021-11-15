Nov 15, 2021
Hollywood
Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor’s Version) & All About It
Author: P R Gayathri
Songs from the album, Red, discuss the complex and conflicting feelings resulting from a fading romanceImage: Getty Images
Theme
While Taylor Swift has long been known for her blind-item-like breakup songs, only one album was actually a real breakup album through and through and that album is RedImage: Taylor Swift Instagram
Swift began re-recording the albums in November 2020
Re-recordingImage: Getty Images
Collaborations
The new version features 30 songs on the tracklist, including collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton and Ed SheeranImage: Getty Images
The album is set to contain all 30 songs that were meant to be on the 2012 version
TrackImage: Getty Images
Tracks 22–30 are denoted as the "From the Vault" tracks, the newly added songs to the re-recording of Red
Songs ‘From the Vault’Image: Getty Images
The first of her six re-recorded albums was released on April 9, 2021, and it achieved critical and commercial success
Fearless (Taylor's Version) Image: Getty Images
Red (Taylor's Version) has been described as a pop album containing country songs and electronic elements
Music & LyricsImage: Getty Images
On June 18, 2021, Swift revealed that Red (Taylor's Version) would be released on November 19, 2021
ReleaseImage: Getty Images
On September 30, Swift surprised her fans by announcing that it would be released on November 12, a week earlier than scheduled
SurpriseImage: Getty Images
You can now listen to Taylor’s version of Red that is much refined, glossier and moves forward on a different axis, at a different speed
Now OutImage: Getty Images
