Nov 15, 2021

Hollywood

Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor’s Version) & All About It

Author: P R Gayathri

Songs from the album, Red, discuss the complex and conflicting feelings resulting from a fading romance

Image: Getty Images

Theme

While Taylor Swift has long been known for her blind-item-like breakup songs, only one album was actually a real breakup album through and through and that album is Red

Image: Taylor Swift Instagram

Swift began re-recording the albums in November 2020

Re-recording

Image: Getty Images

Collaborations

The new version features 30 songs on the tracklist, including collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran

Image: Getty Images

The album is set to contain all 30 songs that were meant to be on the 2012 version

Track

Image: Getty Images

Tracks 22–30 are denoted as the "From the Vault" tracks, the newly added songs to the re-recording of Red

Songs ‘From the Vault’

Image: Getty Images

The first of her six re-recorded albums was released on April 9, 2021, and it achieved critical and commercial success

Fearless (Taylor's Version) 

Image: Getty Images

Red (Taylor's Version) has been described as a pop album containing country songs and electronic elements

Music & Lyrics

Image: Getty Images

On June 18, 2021, Swift revealed that Red (Taylor's Version) would be released on November 19, 2021

Release

Image: Getty Images

On September 30, Swift surprised her fans by announcing that it would be released on November 12, a week earlier than scheduled

Surprise

Image: Getty Images

You can now listen to Taylor’s version of Red that is much refined, glossier and moves forward on a different axis, at a different speed

Now Out

Image: Getty Images

