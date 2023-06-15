Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

 Entertainment

JUNE 15, 2023

Facts about Virat Kohli

Virat was a part of Under 19 team in 2008 before being selected for the cricket team

#1

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

Virat Kohli won ‘Man of the Tournament' award twice in T20 World cup

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

#2

Virat Kohli turned vegetarian but consumes eggs after he had major injury in 2018

#3

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

Virat has been playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2008

#4

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

#5

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

Apart from being a cricketer, he also has been among 10 best dressed men

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

#6

Virat Kohli is the fastest batsman to score 8000 runs in ODI cricket

He reportedly earns Rs 100 crores from brand endorsements

#7

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

Virat met his ladylove during an ad shoot and they both bonded well after that and been married since 2017 blessed with a baby girl

#8

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

#9

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

Virat’s pet name is ‘Cheeku’

Image : Sachin Tendulkar


Kohli’s idol is Sachin Tendulkar

#10

