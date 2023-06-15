Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 15, 2023
Facts about Virat Kohli
Virat was a part of Under 19 team in 2008 before being selected for the cricket team
#1
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
Virat Kohli won ‘Man of the Tournament' award twice in T20 World cup
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
#2
Virat Kohli turned vegetarian but consumes eggs after he had major injury in 2018
#3
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
Virat has been playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2008
#4
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
#5
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
Apart from being a cricketer, he also has been among 10 best dressed men
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
#6
Virat Kohli is the fastest batsman to score 8000 runs in ODI cricket
He reportedly earns Rs 100 crores from brand endorsements
#7
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
Virat met his ladylove during an ad shoot and they both bonded well after that and been married since 2017 blessed with a baby girl
#8
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
#9
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
Virat’s pet name is ‘Cheeku’
Click Here
Image : Sachin Tendulkar
Kohli’s idol is Sachin Tendulkar
#10