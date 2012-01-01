Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 17, 2023

Entertainment

Facts You Need to Know About Kim Go Eun

Kim Go Eun is a fan of mobile games. She spends 2 hours nightly playing due to the game's strategic nature, sacrificing sleep

Gamer

Image: Kim Go Eun’s Instagram

Growing up in China, Kim Go Eun became fluent in Chinese. Initially, she found it easier than Korean upon returning to South Korea

Chinese fluency

Image: Kim Go Eun’s Instagram

Kim Go Eun, is not just an exceptional actress, but also impressed as a singer on her debut variety show, performing Adele's Make You Feel My Love on Happy Together 3

She is also a singer

Image: Kim Go Eun’s Instagram

Kim Go Eun utilized her singing talents for OSTs in her dramas and films. She contributed to her debut drama Cheese In The Trap with a track named Attraction

OST Queen

Image: Kim Go Eun’s Instagram

Kim Go Eun entered the scene in 2012 with the film Eungyo. The movie revolves around a romance between a 70-year-old poet and a high school girl named Eun Gyo, portrayed by Kim Go Eun

She won 9 awards for her debut role

Image: Kim Go Eun’s Instagram

Kim Go Eun rescued her dog Wol from a shelter in Dangjin. After showing interest, Kim Go Eun learned Wol had serious health issues like brain herniation and pneumocephalus

Dog lover

Image: Kim Go Eun’s Instagram

Kim Go Eun finds thrills in activities like bungee jumping, skydiving, and scuba diving. She bungee jumps to de-stress, although she hides it from her parents who are concerned about the risky hobby

Adventurous

Image: Kim Go Eun’s Instagram

In 2021, Kim Go Eun joined the variety show Sea of Hope. She volunteered for ocean clean-up dives and showcased her rescue diver and marine biology certifications

Rescue driver’s license

Image: Kim Go Eun’s Instagram

Kim Go Eun and BLACKPINK's Rosé met on Sea Of Hope. Despite Rosé's short appearance, they became close friends, even baking strawberry tarts together after the show

Rosé’s friend

Image: Rose’s Instagram

Kim Go Eun lived in China from age 3 to 13 due to her father's job. Returning to Korea, she struggled with its education system and its demands for extracurricular activities and cram school.

China calling

Image: Kim Go Eun’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here