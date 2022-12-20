DEC 20, 2022
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim have been shelling couple goals for several years now and their cosy home in Kochi is a perfect representation of the two lovebirds
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
While Fahadh Faasil is not on social media, his better half makes sure to give the fans a sneak peek into their home sweet home
Home sweet home
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
From all we can gather from the Ante Sundaraniki star's social media feed, the couple has a very modern taste when it comes to furniture
A modern vibe
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
The bedroom with floral wallpaper gives it a breezy feel which goes well with the wooden bed frames
The bedroom
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
One of the most appealing corners of the house where Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim spend a lot of time is the open balcony with a breathtaking view and greenery
The view
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Here is a photograph of Fahadh Faasil chilling on the balcony, soaking in some Vitamin D
The balcony
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
An insight into the living room with state-of-the-art television, a traditional sofa set with a modern twist, and some indoor plants
living room
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Here is their living room from another angle with a floral sofa set, a wooden ceiling, and some stylish lighting with a glass door with a wooden panel
cozy vibes
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Their all-white standing kitchen with wooden stools looks like a perfect place to both eat and work without distraction
Standing Kitchen
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
The house sure has a lot of indoor plants, making it cool and balancing it is the wooden flooring
A corner to fun
