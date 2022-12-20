DEC 20, 2022

Heading 3

Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya's cosy Kochi home

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim have been shelling couple goals for several years now and their cosy home in Kochi is a perfect representation of the two lovebirds

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

While Fahadh Faasil is not on social media, his better half makes sure to give the fans a sneak peek into their home sweet home

Home sweet home

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

From all we can gather from the Ante Sundaraniki star's social media feed, the couple has a very modern taste when it comes to furniture

A modern vibe

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

The bedroom with floral wallpaper gives it a breezy feel which goes well with the wooden bed frames

The bedroom

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

One of the most appealing corners of the house where Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim spend a lot of time is the open balcony with a breathtaking view and greenery

The view

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

Here is a photograph of Fahadh Faasil chilling on the balcony, soaking in some Vitamin D

The balcony

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

An insight into the living room with state-of-the-art television, a traditional sofa set with a modern twist, and some indoor plants

living room

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

Here is their living room from another angle with a floral sofa set, a wooden ceiling, and some stylish lighting with a glass door with a wooden panel

cozy vibes

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

Their all-white standing kitchen with wooden stools looks like a perfect place to both eat and work without distraction

Standing Kitchen

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

The house sure has a lot of indoor plants, making it cool and balancing it is the wooden flooring

A corner to fun

