Fake Dating - True Love: K-drama 

K-dramas often use the most hooking storylines to touch the viewers' hearts and keep them hooked all along.
Image: Pledis Entertainment
A fake dating plot is one of the most popular storylines among them. Here are a few K-dramas to watch if you enjoy that trope
One of the highest-rated fake dating romance K-dramas to release in 2023, Love to Hate You is also best known as Love Battle
Image: Netflix
Love to Hate You (2023)
Talented and charming Choi Sang Eun is leading a successful life as a professional date on a contractual basis. However, when she develops unexpected feelings for two of her clients Kang Hae Jin and Jung Ji Ho she finds herself trapped in a love triangle
Image: RBW
Love in Contract (2022)
One of the most-watched fake dating K-dramas on Netflix, Business Proposal is based on the 2017 web novel Sanae Matsun by Hae Hwa
Image: SBS
Business Proposal (2022)
Han Ji Hoon, a guy who only cares about money, and Kang Hye Soo, a woman who needs money and is ill. The two agree on a contract marriage all in the name of money
Image: MBC
Marriage Contract
One of the best fake dating romantic comedies, Her Private Life is adapted from the 2007 novel Noona Paen Datkom by South Korean writer Kim Sung Yeon
Image: tvN
Her Private Life (2019)
With no intentions of getting married, Jae In meets Kim Da Hyun, a school teacher chosen by his grandfather, and offers her a contract to be his fake fiance
Image: DramaX
Something About 1 Percent (2016)
Successful plastic surgeon Gong Gi Tae is set on remaining a bachelor forever. Meanwhile, saleswoman Joo Jang Min is trying to get over her unfaithful ex-boyfriend
Image: tvN
Marriage, Not Dating (2014)
Facing pressure to get married, Han Kyul leads his grandmother to believe he is gay and in love with Eun Chan a tomboy who disguises herself to get a job at his cafe