Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 15, 2024

Fake dating trope movies

A high schooler pretends to be different people's boyfriends for cash, but realizes his feelings might be shifting on a final date with his fake girlfriend

The Perfect Date 

Two strangers accidentally get married in Vegas and decide to stay together for the money, but love blossoms unexpectedly

What Happens in Vegas 

A woman gets catfished but ends up falling for the guy who tricked her when they decide to pretend to be a couple

Love Hard 

A woman hires an escort to pose as her boyfriend at her sister's wedding, leading to unexpected romance

The Wedding Date

Two singles team up to be each other's platonic plus ones for holidays, but their connection deepens over time

Holidate 

After a breakup, a man convinces his best friend to pose as his boyfriend for Christmas, leading to unexpected feelings

Single All the WayAfter

A plastic surgeon convinces his assistant to pretend to be his ex-wife, leading to a complicated web of fake relationships

Just Go with It 

A girl labeled as the "Designated Ugly Fat Friend" teams up with a childhood friend to improve their social statuses

The DUFF 

Two strangers, dealing with breakups, pretend to be each other's significant others on New Year's Eve and discover a deeper connection

About Fate 

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days 

A writer bets she can make any man break up with her in 10 days, but things get complicated when she targets an advertising executive

