Fake dating trope movies
A high schooler pretends to be different people's boyfriends for cash, but realizes his feelings might be shifting on a final date with his fake girlfriend
The Perfect Date
Two strangers accidentally get married in Vegas and decide to stay together for the money, but love blossoms unexpectedly
What Happens in Vegas
A woman gets catfished but ends up falling for the guy who tricked her when they decide to pretend to be a couple
Love Hard
A woman hires an escort to pose as her boyfriend at her sister's wedding, leading to unexpected romance
The Wedding Date
Two singles team up to be each other's platonic plus ones for holidays, but their connection deepens over time
Holidate
After a breakup, a man convinces his best friend to pose as his boyfriend for Christmas, leading to unexpected feelings
Single All the WayAfter
A plastic surgeon convinces his assistant to pretend to be his ex-wife, leading to a complicated web of fake relationships
Just Go with It
A girl labeled as the "Designated Ugly Fat Friend" teams up with a childhood friend to improve their social statuses
The DUFF
Two strangers, dealing with breakups, pretend to be each other's significant others on New Year's Eve and discover a deeper connection
About Fate
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
A writer bets she can make any man break up with her in 10 days, but things get complicated when she targets an advertising executive
