Family Photo Album: Will Smith & kids

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Will Smith Instagram

This sweet click was shared by Will Smith on his Instagram as he celebrated Father's Day with kids Jaden, Willow and Trey Smith

Father's Day

Image: Getty Images

This amazing click of Will and Jada with their two kids, Jaden and Willow at the Madagascar 2 premiere is beyond sweet

Premiere Fun

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Will Smith with his children from the Kid's Choice Awards ceremony is also special given how the trio are seen giving bright happy smiles

All Smiles 

Image: Getty Images 

For the Wild Wild West premiere, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were seen donning hats on the red carpet along with Trey and also Will's nephew

Twinning in Hats

Image: Getty Images

This photo captures Will Smith and his family after an iconic moment as the actor poses with his Best Actor trophy from Oscars 2022

Celebrating Together

Image: Getty Images

This sweet photo of Will and his daughter Wilow from 2012 is adorable and we love how sweetly Willow poses in this

Father-Daughter Duo

Image: Getty Images

Ever since the father-son duo worked together in Pursuit of Happiness, fans have been waiting to see the duo team up again like in this cool snap

With Jaden

Image: Getty Images

This photo deserves to be framed, it's adorable how little Jaden is seen looking at his dad Will Smith as the duo suited up for an event

Sweet Moment

Image: Getty Images

This photo captures Will, Jada and Jaden putting on their bright smiles as the trio pose in colourful attire

Colourful Vibes

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Will Smith smiling happily as he poses with his sons Jaden and Trey Smith captures him in a proud dad mode

Sons

