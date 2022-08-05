Heading 3
Family Photo Album: Will Smith & kids
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 05, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Will Smith Instagram
This sweet click was shared by Will Smith on his Instagram as he celebrated Father's Day with kids Jaden, Willow and Trey Smith
Father's Day
Image: Getty Images
This amazing click of Will and Jada with their two kids, Jaden and Willow at the Madagascar 2 premiere is beyond sweet
Premiere Fun
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Will Smith with his children from the Kid's Choice Awards ceremony is also special given how the trio are seen giving bright happy smiles
All Smiles
Image: Getty Images
For the Wild Wild West premiere, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were seen donning hats on the red carpet along with Trey and also Will's nephew
Twinning in Hats
Image: Getty Images
This photo captures Will Smith and his family after an iconic moment as the actor poses with his Best Actor trophy from Oscars 2022
Celebrating Together
Image: Getty Images
This sweet photo of Will and his daughter Wilow from 2012 is adorable and we love how sweetly Willow poses in this
Father-Daughter Duo
Image: Getty Images
Ever since the father-son duo worked together in Pursuit of Happiness, fans have been waiting to see the duo team up again like in this cool snap
With Jaden
Image: Getty Images
This photo deserves to be framed, it's adorable how little Jaden is seen looking at his dad Will Smith as the duo suited up for an event
Sweet Moment
Image: Getty Images
This photo captures Will, Jada and Jaden putting on their bright smiles as the trio pose in colourful attire
Colourful Vibes
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Will Smith smiling happily as he poses with his sons Jaden and Trey Smith captures him in a proud dad mode
Sons
