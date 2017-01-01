BTS' V is one of the main actors in this historical drama, and the OST includes the song ‘It's Definitely You’ sung by V and Jin
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Source: KBS2
In the series, The Fiery Priest, BTS’ Fire played during a minimarket conversation, while BTS Idol was sung by a drunk man on the street
The Fiery Priest
Source: SBS
This romantic comedy includes BTS' ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ as one of its soundtracks
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Source: JTBC
Feeling fresh after a bath, Hyun Tae Woon listened, sang, and danced to BTS' Boy in Luv song
School 2017
Source: KBS2
In Tunnel, Detective Kim Sun Jae is listening to BTS’ Save Me while sorting his documents right before Detective Park Gwang Ho interrupts him
Tunnel
Source: OCN
This K-drama features BTS's Fake Love music video, to wake the lead actor from his coma. The selection of the video is very captivating
Life On Mars
Source: OCN
Imaginary Cat is a story about Hyun Jong Hyun, a webtoon writer, and his cat Boggil. In this K-drama, BTS’ song ‘Run’ played as the background music while the lead actor was eating ramen in a minimarket
Imaginary Cat
Source: MBC
Quirky and light-hearted ‘Fight For My Way’ includes the BTS song ‘Fire’ as one of the songs in its soundtrack album
Fight for My Way
Source: KBS2
BTS songs are everywhere, even when Seo Yool went to minimarket like in this scene of Chief Kim or as it is also known as Good Manager
Good Manager
Source: KBS2
The rom-com series Business Proposal, featuring Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Min Kyu, and Seol In Ah, was a huge hit in 2022. Episode 9, in particular, garnered attention for its use of BTS song names for the drinks
Business Proposal
Source: SBS