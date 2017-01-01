Heading 3

Famous K-dramas Featuring BTS Songs

 Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 27, 2023

Entertainment

BTS' V is one of the main actors in this historical drama, and the OST includes the song ‘It's Definitely You’ sung by V and Jin

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

Source: KBS2

In the series, The Fiery Priest, BTS’ Fire played during a minimarket conversation, while BTS Idol was sung by a drunk man on the street

The Fiery Priest 

Source: SBS

This romantic comedy includes BTS' ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ as one of its soundtracks

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Source: JTBC

Feeling fresh after a bath, Hyun Tae Woon listened, sang, and danced to BTS' Boy in Luv song 

School 2017

Source: KBS2

In Tunnel, Detective Kim Sun Jae is listening to BTS’ Save Me while sorting his documents right before Detective Park Gwang Ho interrupts him 

Tunnel

Source: OCN

This K-drama features BTS's Fake Love music video, to wake the lead actor from his coma. The selection of the video is very captivating

Life On Mars

Source: OCN

Imaginary Cat is a story about Hyun Jong Hyun, a webtoon writer, and his cat Boggil. In this K-drama, BTS’ song ‘Run’ played as the background music while the lead actor was eating ramen in a minimarket

Imaginary Cat

Source: MBC

Quirky and light-hearted ‘Fight For My Way’ includes the BTS song ‘Fire’ as one of the songs in its soundtrack album

Fight for My Way

Source: KBS2

BTS songs are everywhere, even when Seo Yool went to minimarket like in this scene of Chief Kim or as it is also known as Good Manager 

Good Manager 

Source: KBS2

The rom-com series Business Proposal, featuring Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Min Kyu, and Seol In Ah, was a huge hit in 2022. Episode 9, in particular, garnered attention for its use of BTS song names for the drinks

Business Proposal 

Source: SBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here