Famous K-pop idols who are Aries
Aries dynamo, Jackson, ignites the stage with his rap and dance skills. His vibrant personality and global appeal make him a beloved member of GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Jackson (GOT7)
Aries visual prince, Eunwoo, captivates with his ethereal beauty and acting prowess. His charm and talent elevate ASTRO's success
Image: Fantagio Music.
Eunwoo (ASTRO)
Aries elegance, Mina, enchants with her graceful dance and sweet vocals. As TWICE's ballerina, her presence adds sophistication to the group
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Mina (TWICE)
Aries maknae, Sehun, mesmerizes with his sharp dance moves and charismatic visuals. His role in EXO showcases his versatility and star quality
Image: SM Entertainment.
Sehun (EXO)
Aries powerhouse, Wheein, stuns with her soulful vocals and fierce performances. Her unique voice and stage presence define MAMAMOO's signature style
Image: RBW.
Wheein (MAMAMOO)
Aries angel, Renjun, captivates with his sweet vocals and endearing personality. As NCT's talented vocalist, he contributes to the group's harmonious sound
Image: SM Entertainment.
Renjun (NCT)
Aries rap goddess, Lisa, commands attention with her fierce verses and unmatched dance skills. Her global influence and style redefine K-pop standards
Image: YG Entertainment.
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
Aries beauty and talent, Irene, leads Red Velvet with grace. Her stunning visuals and vocal prowess make her an iconic figure in K-pop
Image: SM Entertainment.
Irene (Red Velvet)
Aries-born Fatou radiates confidence as Black Swan's leader. Her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence contribute to the group's bold and unique style
Image: DR Music.
Fatou (Black Swan)
Aries soft-spoken heartthrob, XiuMin, captivates with his soothing vocals. His versatility and charm make him a beloved member of the iconic EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
XiuMin (EXO)