November 29, 2023

Famous K-pop idols who are Aries 

Aries dynamo, Jackson, ignites the stage with his rap and dance skills. His vibrant personality and global appeal make him a beloved member of GOT7

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Jackson (GOT7)

Aries visual prince, Eunwoo, captivates with his ethereal beauty and acting prowess. His charm and talent elevate ASTRO's success

Image:  Fantagio Music.

Eunwoo (ASTRO)

Aries elegance, Mina, enchants with her graceful dance and sweet vocals. As TWICE's ballerina, her presence adds sophistication to the group

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Mina (TWICE)

Aries maknae, Sehun, mesmerizes with his sharp dance moves and charismatic visuals. His role in EXO showcases his versatility and star quality

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Sehun (EXO)

Aries powerhouse, Wheein, stuns with her soulful vocals and fierce performances. Her unique voice and stage presence define MAMAMOO's signature style

Image:  RBW.

Wheein (MAMAMOO)

Aries angel, Renjun, captivates with his sweet vocals and endearing personality. As NCT's talented vocalist, he contributes to the group's harmonious sound

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Renjun (NCT)

Aries rap goddess, Lisa, commands attention with her fierce verses and unmatched dance skills. Her global influence and style redefine K-pop standards

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

Aries beauty and talent, Irene, leads Red Velvet with grace. Her stunning visuals and vocal prowess make her an iconic figure in K-pop

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Irene (Red Velvet)

Aries-born Fatou radiates confidence as Black Swan's leader. Her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence contribute to the group's bold and unique style

Image:  DR Music.

Fatou (Black Swan)

Aries soft-spoken heartthrob, XiuMin, captivates with his soothing vocals. His versatility and charm make him a beloved member of the iconic EXO

Image: SM Entertainment

XiuMin (EXO)

