Famous K-pop idols who are Cancers
A charismatic Cancer, Sunwoo exudes a gentle aura on stage. His emotional performances capture hearts effortlessly
Image: BELIFT LAB.
Kim Sunwoo (ENHYPEN)
The sophisticated Cancer, Juhyun radiates elegance. As a versatile artist, she balances her roles flawlessly
Image: SM Entertainment.
Seo Juhyun (Girls' Generation)
Taeyong, a Cancer with fierce charisma, leads with passion. His dynamic presence on stage reflects his emotional depth
Image: SM Entertainment.
Lee Taeyong (NCT)
Ju Ho, the charming Cancer, combines sweetness with strength. His versatile talents shine in both singing and acting
Image: FNC Entertainment.
Baek Ju Ho (SF9)
Hyewon, a Cancer with grace, enchants with her ethereal beauty. Her presence captivates, leaving a lasting impression
Image: Off The Record Entertainment.
Kang Hyewon (Former IZ*ONE)
San, a passionate Cancer, embodies energy. His dynamic performances showcase his emotional intensity and magnetic stage presence
Image: KQ Entertainment.
Choi San (ATEEZ)
Inseong, a Cancer with a heartwarming smile, exudes positivity. His vocal prowess and charming personality create a memorable impact
Image: FNC Entertainment.
Kim Inseong (SF9)
Wonwoo, a Cancer with depth, brings poetic vibes to his artistry. His introspective lyrics and magnetic stage presence captivate fans
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Wonwoo (SEVENTEEN)
Taemin, a Cancer with a celestial aura, embodies artistry. His mesmerizing dance moves and soulful vocals redefine performance excellence
Image: SM Entertainment.
Lee Taemin (SHINee)
Click Here
Lia, a Cancer with infectious energy, radiates joy. Her powerful vocals and vibrant personality make her a standout performer
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Lia (ITZY)