Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 02, 2023

Entertainment

Famous K-pop idols who are Cancers

A charismatic Cancer, Sunwoo exudes a gentle aura on stage. His emotional performances capture hearts effortlessly

Image:  BELIFT LAB.

Kim Sunwoo (ENHYPEN)

The sophisticated Cancer, Juhyun radiates elegance. As a versatile artist, she balances her roles flawlessly

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Seo Juhyun (Girls' Generation)

Taeyong, a Cancer with fierce charisma, leads with passion. His dynamic presence on stage reflects his emotional depth

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Lee Taeyong (NCT)

Ju Ho, the charming Cancer, combines sweetness with strength. His versatile talents shine in both singing and acting

Image:  FNC Entertainment.

Baek Ju Ho (SF9)

Hyewon, a Cancer with grace, enchants with her ethereal beauty. Her presence captivates, leaving a lasting impression

Image:  Off The Record Entertainment.

Kang Hyewon (Former IZ*ONE)

San, a passionate Cancer, embodies energy. His dynamic performances showcase his emotional intensity and magnetic stage presence

Image:  KQ Entertainment.

Choi San (ATEEZ)

Inseong, a Cancer with a heartwarming smile, exudes positivity. His vocal prowess and charming personality create a memorable impact

Image:  FNC Entertainment.

Kim Inseong (SF9)

Wonwoo, a Cancer with depth, brings poetic vibes to his artistry. His introspective lyrics and magnetic stage presence captivate fans

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

Wonwoo (SEVENTEEN)

Taemin, a Cancer with a celestial aura, embodies artistry. His mesmerizing dance moves and soulful vocals redefine performance excellence

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Lee Taemin (SHINee)

Lia, a Cancer with infectious energy, radiates joy. Her powerful vocals and vibrant personality make her a standout performer

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Lia (ITZY)

