Famous K-pop idols who are Gemini
Charismatic leader known for his wisdom and warmth. SuHo's vocals shine in EXO's hits
Image: SM Entertainment
SuHo (EXO)
Gemini charm meets fierce dance moves. Yeji's stage presence and leadership amplify ITZY's energy
Image: JYP Entertainment
Yeji (ITZY)
Versatile performer with a smile that captivates. Dahyun's rap skills and playful spirit add flair to TWICE's vibrant performances
Image: JYP Entertainment
Kim Dahyun (TWICE)
Gemini duality in action. Yeon Ho's charisma and versatility elevate VERIVERY's dynamic performances
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
Ju Yeon Ho (VERIVERY)
Gemini's creativity is personified. Nagyung's vocals and dance skills contribute to fromis_9's diverse musical palette
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Lee Nagyung (fromis_9)
Gemini's vocal gem. Haechan's powerful voice and infectious energy bring depth to NCT's performances
Image: SM Entertainment
Haechan (NCT)
Gemini's multi-talented star. Jun's dance, vocals, and visuals shine in Seventeen's intricate performances
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Jun (Seventeen)
Gemini's magnetic rapper. Hyunwoo's charisma and rap skills contribute to Monsta X's powerful music
Image: Starship Entertainment
Son Hyunwoo (Monsta X)
Gemini's versatile performer. Jacob's vocals and dance moves add a unique touch to The Boyz's performances
Image: Cre.Ker Entertainment
Jacob Bae (The Boyz)
Gemini's dancing queen. Chaeryeong's powerful dance skills and stage presence make her a standout member of ITZY
Image: JYP Entertainment
Lee Chaeryeong (ITZY)