Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 1, 2023

Entertainment

Famous K-pop idols who are Gemini

Charismatic leader known for his wisdom and warmth. SuHo's vocals shine in EXO's hits

Image: SM Entertainment

SuHo (EXO)

Gemini charm meets fierce dance moves. Yeji's stage presence and leadership amplify ITZY's energy

Image: JYP Entertainment

Yeji (ITZY)

Versatile performer with a smile that captivates. Dahyun's rap skills and playful spirit add flair to TWICE's vibrant performances

Image: JYP Entertainment

Kim Dahyun (TWICE)

Gemini duality in action. Yeon Ho's charisma and versatility elevate VERIVERY's dynamic performances

Image: Jellyfish Entertainment

Ju Yeon Ho (VERIVERY)

Gemini's creativity is personified. Nagyung's vocals and dance skills contribute to fromis_9's diverse musical palette

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Lee Nagyung (fromis_9)

Gemini's vocal gem. Haechan's powerful voice and infectious energy bring depth to NCT's performances

Image: SM Entertainment

Haechan (NCT)

Gemini's multi-talented star. Jun's dance, vocals, and visuals shine in Seventeen's intricate performances

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Jun (Seventeen)

Gemini's magnetic rapper. Hyunwoo's charisma and rap skills contribute to Monsta X's powerful music

Image: Starship Entertainment

Son Hyunwoo (Monsta X)

Gemini's versatile performer. Jacob's vocals and dance moves add a unique touch to The Boyz's performances

Image: Cre.Ker Entertainment

Jacob Bae (The Boyz)

Gemini's dancing queen. Chaeryeong's powerful dance skills and stage presence make her a standout member of ITZY

Image: JYP Entertainment

Lee Chaeryeong (ITZY)

