Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 04, 2023

Entertainment

Famous K-pop idols
who are LEO

Fierce Leo queen with a sultry voice, Hwasa commands the stage. Known for her bold personality and unique style, she adds an unmatched flair to Mamamoo

Image: RBW

Hwasa (Mamamoo)

SF9's Leo representative, Dawon charms with his bright smile and powerful vocals. His dynamic presence and versatility make him an essential member of SF9

Image: FNC Entertainment

Dawon (SF9)

Leo energy personified, Nayun brings sunshine to Momoland. With her sweet vocals and radiant charm, she embodies the Leo spirit, adding warmth to the group

Image: MLD Entertainment

Kim Nayun (Momoland)

NCT's Leo rapper, Mark, dominates with his quick verses and charismatic stage presence. His dual-language skills and cool demeanor make him a standout member

Image: SM Entertainment

Mark Lee (NCT)

Towering Leo, Rowoon, captures hearts with his visuals and deep vocals. As SF9's tall and handsome member, he embodies the Leo confidence and grace

Image: FNC Entertainment

Rowoon (SF9)

Seventeen's leader, S.Coups, leads with Leo authority. His charisma and rap skills drive Seventeen's energy, making him a dynamic force in the group

Image: Pledis Entertainment

S.Coups (Seventeen)

The Boyz's Leo prince, Younghoon, stands out with his visuals and vocals. His soft charm and leadership qualities add a regal touch to The Boyz

Image: Cre.ker Entertainment

Kim Younghoon (The Boyz)

ATEEZ's Leo rapper, Mingi, commands attention with his powerful stage presence and rapid verses. His fierce charisma and unique style contribute to ATEEZ's distinct flavor

Image: KQ Entertainment

Song Mingi (ATEEZ)

Stray Kids' Leo lyricist, Chang Bin, impresses with his versatile rap skills and introspective lyrics. His thoughtful contributions elevate Stray Kids' music

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Seo Chang Bin (Stray Kids)

TXT's Leo maknae, Huening Kai, shines with his youthful energy and musical talent. As the group's youngest, he adds a playful Leo spirit to TXT

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Huening Kai (TXT)

