Pujya Doss

November 30, 2023

Entertainment

Famous K-pop idols who are Tauraus

Energetic and reliable, Jay's Taurus spirit shines in ENHYPEN's performances. As the main dancer, he's the zodiac's embodiment of dedication and artistry

Image: BELIFT LAB

Jay (ENHYPEN)

Taurus-born leader Hyunsuk leads TREASURE with a steadfast determination. His charismatic presence and rap skills make him the bull of the K-pop stage

Image: YG Entertainment

Hyunsuk (TREASURE)

Twice's Chaeyoung, a Taurus lyricist and rapper, brings stability and creativity to the group. Her artistry and versatility make her an indispensable force in K-pop

Image: JYP Entertainment

Chaeyoung (Twice)

Allen, the Taurus vocalist of Cravity, captivates with his soothing voice. His reliable and patient nature complements the group's dynamic performances

Image: Starship Entertainment

Allen (Cravity)

Bambam, the versatile Taurus rapper of GOT7, exudes confidence and style. His magnetic stage presence and unique charm contribute to the group's global success

Image: JYP Entertainment

Bambam (GOT7)

Taurus Baekhyun, EXO's powerhouse vocalist, showcases unwavering dedication and passion. His stage presence and vocal prowess elevate EXO's performances to celestial heights

Image: SM Entertainment

Baekhyun (EXO)

Sunny, the Taurus ray of sunshine in Girls' Generation, brings warmth and joy. Her vocal talents and bright personality continue to shine in the K-pop realm

Image: SM Entertainment

Sunny (Girls' Generation)

Hyein, the Taurus gem of NEW JEANS, adds a touch of earthy grace to the group. Her dance skills and charming stage presence captivate audiences

Image: ADOR

Hyein (NEW JEANS)

2PM's Woo Young, a Taurus born performer, radiates confidence and energy on stage. His dance moves and vocal talents contribute to 2PM's iconic performances

Image: JYP Entertainment

Woo Young (2PM)

Sung Jae, the Taurus maknae of BTOB, enchants with his vocals and playful personality. His adaptability and talent make him a valuable asset to BTOB

Image: Cube Entertainment

Yook Sung Jae (BTOB)

