Famous K-pop idols who are Tauraus
Energetic and reliable, Jay's Taurus spirit shines in ENHYPEN's performances. As the main dancer, he's the zodiac's embodiment of dedication and artistry
Image: BELIFT LAB
Jay (ENHYPEN)
Taurus-born leader Hyunsuk leads TREASURE with a steadfast determination. His charismatic presence and rap skills make him the bull of the K-pop stage
Image: YG Entertainment
Hyunsuk (TREASURE)
Twice's Chaeyoung, a Taurus lyricist and rapper, brings stability and creativity to the group. Her artistry and versatility make her an indispensable force in K-pop
Image: JYP Entertainment
Chaeyoung (Twice)
Allen, the Taurus vocalist of Cravity, captivates with his soothing voice. His reliable and patient nature complements the group's dynamic performances
Image: Starship Entertainment
Allen (Cravity)
Bambam, the versatile Taurus rapper of GOT7, exudes confidence and style. His magnetic stage presence and unique charm contribute to the group's global success
Image: JYP Entertainment
Bambam (GOT7)
Taurus Baekhyun, EXO's powerhouse vocalist, showcases unwavering dedication and passion. His stage presence and vocal prowess elevate EXO's performances to celestial heights
Image: SM Entertainment
Baekhyun (EXO)
Sunny, the Taurus ray of sunshine in Girls' Generation, brings warmth and joy. Her vocal talents and bright personality continue to shine in the K-pop realm
Image: SM Entertainment
Sunny (Girls' Generation)
Hyein, the Taurus gem of NEW JEANS, adds a touch of earthy grace to the group. Her dance skills and charming stage presence captivate audiences
Image: ADOR
Hyein (NEW JEANS)
2PM's Woo Young, a Taurus born performer, radiates confidence and energy on stage. His dance moves and vocal talents contribute to 2PM's iconic performances
Image: JYP Entertainment
Woo Young (2PM)
Sung Jae, the Taurus maknae of BTOB, enchants with his vocals and playful personality. His adaptability and talent make him a valuable asset to BTOB
Image: Cube Entertainment
Yook Sung Jae (BTOB)