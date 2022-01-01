Jae announced his departure from DAY6 in early January of 2022 after discussing his desire to leave the group with the label
Jae (Former Day6)
Source: Jae Instagram
After a hiatus of almost three years due to health issues, Somyi announced her departure from DIA
Somyi (Former DIA)
Source: Somyi Instagram
Denise left Secret Number as her contract with Vine Entertainment had ended, and she opted not to renew it, resulting in her departure from the group
Denise (Former Secret Number)
Source: Denise Instagram
Wondae left DKZ due to a shoulder injury that required constant rehabilitation, according to his doctor. After an extended hiatus, he decided to withdraw from the group
Wondae (Former DKZ)
Source: Dongyo Entertainment
Following the cancellation of his contract with Wake One Entertainment, Chihoon left TO1, and the group experienced further departures later in 2022
Chihoon (Former TO1)
Source: Wake One Entertainment
Naeun left Apink in April this year after 11 years with the group. She signed with YG Entertainment as an actress after her contract with IST Entertainment ended last year
Naeun (Former Apink)
Source: IST Entertainment
Bandage's bassist and maknae, Hyeongbin, left the group after recognizing that the members had divergent ideas for their musical direction
Hyeongbin (Former Bandage)
Source: IST Entertainment
OH MY GIRL's Jiho announced her departure from the group after seven years to shift her focus to her acting career. She has signed a contract with P&Studio as an actress
Jiho (Former OH MY GIRL)
Source: P&Studio
KINGDOM's Chiwoo left the group due to personal circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Hwon was later announced as his replacement, ensuring that the group remained with seven members
Chiwoo (Former KINGDOM)
Source: GF Entertainment
Woonggi, along with two other members, left TO1 in June 2022 for unknown reasons
Woonggi (Former TO1)
Source: Wake One Entertainment