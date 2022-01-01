Heading 3

Famous K-pop Idols Who Left Their Group 

Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 15, 2023

Entertainment

Jae announced his departure from DAY6 in early January of 2022 after discussing his desire to leave the group with the label

Jae (Former Day6)

Source: Jae Instagram

After a hiatus of almost three years due to health issues, Somyi announced her departure from DIA

Somyi (Former DIA)

Source: Somyi Instagram

Denise left Secret Number as her contract with Vine Entertainment had ended, and she opted not to renew it, resulting in her departure from the group

Denise (Former Secret Number)

Source: Denise Instagram

Wondae left DKZ due to a shoulder injury that required constant rehabilitation, according to his doctor. After an extended hiatus, he decided to withdraw from the group

Wondae (Former DKZ)

Source: Dongyo Entertainment

Following the cancellation of his contract with Wake One Entertainment, Chihoon left TO1, and the group experienced further departures later in 2022

Chihoon (Former TO1)

Source: Wake One Entertainment

Naeun left Apink in April this year after 11 years with the group. She signed with YG Entertainment as an actress after her contract with IST Entertainment ended last year

Naeun (Former Apink)

Source: IST Entertainment

Bandage's bassist and maknae, Hyeongbin, left the group after recognizing that the members had divergent ideas for their musical direction

Hyeongbin (Former Bandage)

Source: IST Entertainment

OH MY GIRL's Jiho announced her departure from the group after seven years to shift her focus to her acting career. She has signed a contract with P&Studio as an actress

Jiho (Former OH MY GIRL)

Source: P&Studio

KINGDOM's Chiwoo left the group due to personal circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Hwon was later announced as his replacement, ensuring that the group remained with seven members

Chiwoo (Former KINGDOM)

Source: GF Entertainment

Woonggi, along with two other members, left TO1 in June 2022 for unknown reasons

Woonggi (Former TO1)

Source: Wake One Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here