Famous Korean foods all around the world
Fermented cabbage and spices create a tangy, spicy, and iconic side dish with a probiotic punch, loved for its health benefits
IMAGE: PEXELS
Kimchi
A colorful bowl of rice, veggies, and meat, topped with a spicy gochujang sauce, offering a delightful mix of flavors and textures
IMAGE: PEXELS
Bibimbap
Thinly sliced, marinated beef or pork, grilled to perfection, delivering a sweet and savory taste that's simply irresistible
IMAGE: PEXELS
Bulgogi
Succulent marinated beef or pork ribs, grilled to perfection, offering a perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors
IMAGE: PEXELS
Galbi
Chewy rice cakes drenched in a fiery gochujang sauce, a beloved Korean street food known for its spicy kick
IMAGE: PEXELS
Tteokbokki
Glass noodles stir-fried with an assortment of vegetables and meat, creating a delightful harmony of textures and flavors
IMAGE: PEXELS
Japchae
Crispy and double-fried, this chicken is coated in a variety of delectable sauces, ranging from sweet to spicy
IMAGE: PEXELS
Korean Fried Chicken
A comforting, spicy tofu stew filled with vegetables, seafood, and a flavorful broth, offering warmth and flavor in one
IMAGE: PEXELS
Sundubu Jjigae
Korean-style sushi rolls featuring rice, vegetables, and proteins, tightly wrapped in seaweed and sliced into bite-sized pieces.
IMAGE: PEXELS
Kimbap
Click Here
Thick slices of pork belly grilled to perfection, enjoyed with various side dishes, and often wrapped in lettuce for added freshness
IMAGE: PEXELS
Samgyeopsal