Pujya Doss

November 5, 2023

Entertainment

Famous Korean foods all around the world

Fermented cabbage and spices create a tangy, spicy, and iconic side dish with a probiotic punch, loved for its health benefits

IMAGE: PEXELS

Kimchi 

A colorful bowl of rice, veggies, and meat, topped with a spicy gochujang sauce, offering a delightful mix of flavors and textures

IMAGE: PEXELS

Bibimbap 

Thinly sliced, marinated beef or pork, grilled to perfection, delivering a sweet and savory taste that's simply irresistible

IMAGE: PEXELS

Bulgogi 

Succulent marinated beef or pork ribs, grilled to perfection, offering a perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors

IMAGE: PEXELS

Galbi 

Chewy rice cakes drenched in a fiery gochujang sauce, a beloved Korean street food known for its spicy kick

IMAGE: PEXELS

Tteokbokki 

Glass noodles stir-fried with an assortment of vegetables and meat, creating a delightful harmony of textures and flavors

IMAGE: PEXELS

Japchae 

Crispy and double-fried, this chicken is coated in a variety of delectable sauces, ranging from sweet to spicy

IMAGE: PEXELS

Korean Fried Chicken 

 A comforting, spicy tofu stew filled with vegetables, seafood, and a flavorful broth, offering warmth and flavor in one

IMAGE: PEXELS

Sundubu Jjigae

Korean-style sushi rolls featuring rice, vegetables, and proteins, tightly wrapped in seaweed and sliced into bite-sized pieces.

IMAGE: PEXELS

Kimbap 

Thick slices of pork belly grilled to perfection, enjoyed with various side dishes, and often wrapped in lettuce for added freshness

IMAGE: PEXELS

Samgyeopsal 

