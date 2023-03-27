MAR 27, 2023
Famous Quotes By Sara Ali Khan
When You Are A Public Figure You Will Get Love And Hate Both
LEGACY
I believe every individual is beautiful in their own ways
Beauty in the eyes of beholder
I want women to be self-dependent and self-content
Ideal woman
I hope people stop judging others by blindly following rumours
Don't trust blindly
The haters can go to any extent to get the attention and I am used to trolling
Online hate
I have a habit of perfecting my shots so after I give my shot I never crib about it
As an actor
Trolls don't deserve much attention. None of them are feeding or taking care of me
Dealing with Trolls
Singing has always been an important part of my life and I have always loved singing
Love for singing
I am moody at times and don't get along with everyone
Extrovert but reserved
Makeup is something that is meant to enhance your features, not to make you look like someone you are not
Beauty in makeup
