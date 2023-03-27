Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

 Entertainment

MAR 27, 2023

Famous Quotes By Sara Ali Khan

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

When You Are A Public Figure You Will Get Love And Hate Both

LEGACY 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

I believe every individual is beautiful in their own ways

Beauty in the eyes of beholder

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

I want women to be self-dependent and self-content

Ideal woman

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

I hope people stop judging others by blindly following rumours

Don't trust blindly

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

The haters can go to any extent to get the attention and I am used to trolling

Online hate

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

I have a habit of perfecting my shots so after I give my shot I never crib about it

As an actor

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Trolls don't deserve much attention. None of them are feeding or taking care of me

Dealing with Trolls

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Singing has always been an important part of my life and I have always loved singing

Love for singing

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

I am moody at times and don't get along with everyone

Extrovert but reserved

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Makeup is something that is meant to enhance your features, not to make you look like someone you are not

Beauty in makeup

