of Bollywood
Famous star wives November 30, 2020
Shahid Kapoor's beautiful wife Mira Rajput has a big fan following
She often creates buzz because of her public appearances with Shahid and social media posts
Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri is a star in her own right
She is not just a star wife but also a successful film producer and entrepreneur
Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata is a successful entrepreneur and CEO of Sanjay Dutt Productions
Sohail Khan's wife Seema is a popular fashion designer
Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep, who herself had acting aspirations, enjoys a great fan following
Samir Soni's beautiful wife Neelam is a known actor and also owns a jewellery business
Bhavana Pandey is the wife of actor Chunky Pandey
Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna failed to have a successful acting career
She is a successful interior designer and columnist
