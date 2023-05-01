Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

MAY 01, 2023

Famous & Successful South films

Image : Arka Media Works’s Instagram

Bahubali part one left us on a cliffhanger and the mystery had to be solved in part 2 which gained a lot of love from overseas

Bahubali 2: The Conclusion

Image : SS Rajamouli’s Instagram

From Naatu Naatu winning Oscars to great cinematography, the film is a complete banger and a must watch

RRR

Image : Yash’s Instagram

Yash's performance as Rocky bhai is truly lethal. His style, enthusiasm and presentation are perfect. His crazy performance set the screen on fire

KGF -2

Image : Lyca production’s Instagram

‘Eye catching, staggering, outwardly engaging’, are some words to depict this periodical  wonder. Cholas were the most noteworthy of all dynasties in India and the tremendous history must be depicted in its full glory

PS- 1

Image : Farhan Akhtar’sInstagram

This motion picture packed with action, portraying a storyline of rags to riches, and the film ends with a twist wanting a part 2

KGF- 1

Image : Kabali’s Facebook

Kabali starring the genius Rajinikanth is an  ancient school criminal activity drama. A complete blockbuster film worth watching

Kabali

Image : Arka Media Works’s Instagram

It is a supreme treat to observe, an astounding story set up, perfectly set up characters, and lovely visual set pieces all through, as well as a clear commitment to inventiveness and playing with India's semi-mythological/ semi-historical blend of history

Bahubali 1: The Beginning

Image : Hombale Film’s Instagram

Kantara has shown what life in farther villages of tribal zones is all about, through a complicated artwork of music, movements and show. Straightforward lives, important ceremonies, drinking propensities, nourishment conventions and at long last, their convictions and veneration for their Divine beings all appeared through a story that's relatable to the masses so that the impact is preeminent

Kantara

Image : Allu Arjun’s Instagram

The film is a total mass performer with all the standard components of punchlines, thin tunes, activity and passionate tadka tossed in

Pushpa: The Rise

Image : Raj Kamal film’s Instagram

In the event that you're a Kamal fan, this film could be a devour for you. In case you're a fan of a few great exhibitions, once more Vikram is for you as well. So any category you belong to, Vikram fulfills your desire for a great watch

Vikram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here