MAY 01, 2023
Famous & Successful South films
Image : Arka Media Works’s Instagram
Bahubali part one left us on a cliffhanger and the mystery had to be solved in part 2 which gained a lot of love from overseas
Bahubali 2: The Conclusion
Image : SS Rajamouli’s Instagram
From Naatu Naatu winning Oscars to great cinematography, the film is a complete banger and a must watch
RRR
Image : Yash’s Instagram
Yash's performance as Rocky bhai is truly lethal. His style, enthusiasm and presentation are perfect. His crazy performance set the screen on fire
KGF -2
Image : Lyca production’s Instagram
‘Eye catching, staggering, outwardly engaging’, are some words to depict this periodical wonder. Cholas were the most noteworthy of all dynasties in India and the tremendous history must be depicted in its full glory
PS- 1
Image : Farhan Akhtar’sInstagram
This motion picture packed with action, portraying a storyline of rags to riches, and the film ends with a twist wanting a part 2
KGF- 1
Image : Kabali’s Facebook
Kabali starring the genius Rajinikanth is an ancient school criminal activity drama. A complete blockbuster film worth watching
Kabali
Image : Arka Media Works’s Instagram
It is a supreme treat to observe, an astounding story set up, perfectly set up characters, and lovely visual set pieces all through, as well as a clear commitment to inventiveness and playing with India's semi-mythological/ semi-historical blend of history
Bahubali 1: The Beginning
Image : Hombale Film’s Instagram
Kantara has shown what life in farther villages of tribal zones is all about, through a complicated artwork of music, movements and show. Straightforward lives, important ceremonies, drinking propensities, nourishment conventions and at long last, their convictions and veneration for their Divine beings all appeared through a story that's relatable to the masses so that the impact is preeminent
Kantara
Image : Allu Arjun’s Instagram
The film is a total mass performer with all the standard components of punchlines, thin tunes, activity and passionate tadka tossed in
Pushpa: The Rise
Image : Raj Kamal film’s Instagram
In the event that you're a Kamal fan, this film could be a devour for you. In case you're a fan of a few great exhibitions, once more Vikram is for you as well. So any category you belong to, Vikram fulfills your desire for a great watch
Vikram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.