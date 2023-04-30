Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

APRIL 30, 2023

Famous wildlife sanctuaries in India

Image : Pexels

Famously known as Jim Corbett located in Uttarakhand has a large number of people visiting from India and abroad

Corbett National Park

Image : Pexels

An incredible wildlife can be experienced here.  Home to  Bengal tigers and also hugely populated with snakes and crocodiles

Sundarbans National Park

Image : Pexels

One of the leading sanctuaries located in Rajasthan famous for tiger safaris and spotting leopard and hyenas

Ranthambore National Park

Image : Pexels

Located in Madhya Pradesh known for its open jeep safari and spotting tiger, deer and nilgai

Bandhavgarh National Park

Image : Pexels

A dense forest located in Gujarat is home to lions, vultures and pythons

Gir National Park

Image : Pexels

Cheetah brought here from South Africa is the major highlight of the sanctuary

Kuno National Park

Image : Pexels

A tiger reserve located in Madhya Pradesh also known for finding hyena, peacock and sloth

Kanha National Park

Image : Pexels

A home to rhinos located in Assam and is known for its tall grasses and spotting asiatic buffalo

Kaziranga National Park

Image : Pexels

Located in Kerala famous for spotting tigers and elephants along with deer and leopards

Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary

Image : Pexels

Famous wildlife park in South India known for its beautiful greenery and spotting elephants

Bandipur National Park

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here