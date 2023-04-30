APRIL 30, 2023
Famous wildlife sanctuaries in India
Image : Pexels
Famously known as Jim Corbett located in Uttarakhand has a large number of people visiting from India and abroad
Corbett National Park
Image : Pexels
An incredible wildlife can be experienced here. Home to Bengal tigers and also hugely populated with snakes and crocodiles
Sundarbans National Park
Image : Pexels
One of the leading sanctuaries located in Rajasthan famous for tiger safaris and spotting leopard and hyenas
Ranthambore National Park
Image : Pexels
Located in Madhya Pradesh known for its open jeep safari and spotting tiger, deer and nilgai
Bandhavgarh National Park
Image : Pexels
A dense forest located in Gujarat is home to lions, vultures and pythons
Gir National Park
Image : Pexels
Cheetah brought here from South Africa is the major highlight of the sanctuary
Kuno National Park
Image : Pexels
A tiger reserve located in Madhya Pradesh also known for finding hyena, peacock and sloth
Kanha National Park
Image : Pexels
A home to rhinos located in Assam and is known for its tall grasses and spotting asiatic buffalo
Kaziranga National Park
Image : Pexels
Located in Kerala famous for spotting tigers and elephants along with deer and leopards
Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary
Image : Pexels
Famous wildlife park in South India known for its beautiful greenery and spotting elephants
Bandipur National Park
