Fan-favorite Bigg Boss Contestants
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai Fame protagonist was a part of Bigg Boss 11. Her journey ended as the first runner up
Hina Khan
Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram
Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most successful seasons of this reality show. Shukla was the winner of this season
Image: Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram
Sidharth Shukla
The audience was amazed to see a power-packed performance by Rahul Vaidya in Bigg Boss 14! He was the runner-up in season 14
Rahul Vaidya
Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram
The talented actress was adored by the fans for her sincerity and cuteness in season 13. She was one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 13
Shehnaaz Gill
Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
The Udaariyaan protagonist received immense support from the viewers in season 16. She finished the season as the second runner-up
Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin
Though Bhasin was evicted pretty soon from the Bigg Boss house, she grabbed the attention of the audience with her on-point statements and stance
The Diya Aur Baati Hum fame grabbed the trophy of Bigg Boss 8 and is a fav-favorite contestant
Gautam Gulati
Image: Gautam Gulati’s Instagram
Gauahar Khan
Image: Gauahar Khan’s Instagram
The new mom was the talk of the town with her fierce performance in season 7. She even bagged the position of the winner
Dipika Kakar
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram
The Sasural Simar Ka protagonist won hearts when she participated in Bigg Boss 12. Dipika Kakar was later crowned as the winner
Image: Vikas Gupta’s Instagram
Gupta was the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 11. But the fans were so impressed that he was a part of season 14 as well
Vikas Gupta
