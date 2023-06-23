Heading 3

JUNE 23, 2023

Fan-favorite Bigg Boss Contestants 

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai Fame protagonist was a part of Bigg Boss 11. Her journey ended as the first runner up 

Hina Khan 

Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram 

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most successful seasons of this reality show. Shukla was the winner of this season 

Image: Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram

 Sidharth Shukla 

The audience was amazed to see a power-packed performance by Rahul Vaidya in Bigg Boss 14! He was the runner-up in season 14

Rahul Vaidya 

Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram

The talented actress was adored by the fans for her sincerity and cuteness in season 13. She was one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 13

Shehnaaz Gill 

Image: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary 

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram

The Udaariyaan protagonist received immense support from the viewers in season 16. She finished the season as the second runner-up

Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin

Though Bhasin was evicted pretty soon from the Bigg Boss house, she grabbed the attention of the audience with her on-point statements and stance

The Diya Aur Baati Hum fame grabbed the trophy of Bigg Boss 8 and is a fav-favorite contestant 

Gautam Gulati 

Image: Gautam Gulati’s Instagram

Gauahar Khan 

Image: Gauahar Khan’s Instagram 

The new mom was the talk of the town with her fierce performance in season 7. She even bagged the position of the winner 

Dipika Kakar 

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram

The Sasural Simar Ka protagonist won hearts when she participated in Bigg Boss 12. Dipika Kakar was later crowned as the winner

Image: Vikas Gupta’s Instagram 

Gupta was the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 11. But the fans were so impressed that he was a part of season 14 as well 

Vikas Gupta 

