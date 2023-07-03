Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

 Entertainment

JULY 03, 2023

Fan-favorite on-screen Bahus

Devoleena essayed the character of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and she was loved by the audience

Gopi Modi 

Image: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram 

Hina Khan laid the strong foundation for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with her portrayal of Akshara, an ideal daughter, wife, and mother 

Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram 

Akshara Singhania 

Divyanka was adored by the viewers for her depiction of Ishita, a loving wife, a doting mother, and a dutiful daughter in law 

Ishita Bhalla 

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram 

Dipika Kakar rose to fame with her portrayal of Simar in Sasural Simar Ka and the fans loved her role 

Simar Bharadwaj 

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram 

Archana Deshmukh

Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain’s Instagram 

Ankita played one of the most iconic daughter-in-law roles of Archana Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta 

Image: Sriti Jha’s Instagram 

Pragya Mehra 

One simply cannot forget Sriti Jha’s character as Pragya Abhishek Mehra when there is mention of a favorite daughter-in-law

Shweta Tiwari is still recalled and well-loved for her role of Prerna in Kasuati Zindagii Kay 

Prerna Bajaj 

Image: Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram 

Diya Aur Baati Hum’s Sandhya was a daughter-in-law who juggled between her police officer job and her familial duties 

Sandhya Rathi 

Image: Dipika Singh’s Instagram 

Lakshmi Oberoi 

Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram

Lakshmi Oberoi or Aishwarya Khare? The BhagyaLakshmi artist has become a fan-favorite bahu in a short span

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

Shivangi Joshi took the legacy of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai forward and her journey from a daughter-in-law to a daughter pleased the audience 

 Naira Goenka 

