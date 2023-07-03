Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 03, 2023
Fan-favorite on-screen Bahus
Devoleena essayed the character of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and she was loved by the audience
Gopi Modi
Image: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram
Hina Khan laid the strong foundation for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with her portrayal of Akshara, an ideal daughter, wife, and mother
Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram
Akshara Singhania
Divyanka was adored by the viewers for her depiction of Ishita, a loving wife, a doting mother, and a dutiful daughter in law
Ishita Bhalla
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
Dipika Kakar rose to fame with her portrayal of Simar in Sasural Simar Ka and the fans loved her role
Simar Bharadwaj
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram
Archana Deshmukh
Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain’s Instagram
Ankita played one of the most iconic daughter-in-law roles of Archana Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta
Image: Sriti Jha’s Instagram
Pragya Mehra
One simply cannot forget Sriti Jha’s character as Pragya Abhishek Mehra when there is mention of a favorite daughter-in-law
Shweta Tiwari is still recalled and well-loved for her role of Prerna in Kasuati Zindagii Kay
Prerna Bajaj
Image: Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram
Diya Aur Baati Hum’s Sandhya was a daughter-in-law who juggled between her police officer job and her familial duties
Sandhya Rathi
Image: Dipika Singh’s Instagram
Lakshmi Oberoi
Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram
Lakshmi Oberoi or Aishwarya Khare? The BhagyaLakshmi artist has become a fan-favorite bahu in a short span
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Shivangi Joshi took the legacy of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai forward and her journey from a daughter-in-law to a daughter pleased the audience
Naira Goenka
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.