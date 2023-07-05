Heading 3

July 05, 2023

Fan-favorite on-screen Saas 

Neelu Vaghela rose to fame with her role of Santosh Rathi, Bhabho, in Diya Aur Baati Hum 

Santosh Rathi 

Image: Neelu Vaghela’s Instagram 

Smita Bansal’s role as Sumitra in Balika Vadhu pleased the audience. Currently, she is essaying the role of Neelam Oberoi in Bhagya Lakshmi 

Image: Smita Bansal’s Instagram 

Sumitra Singh 

Lataa Saberwal’s role as Rajshree Maheshwari in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai made a caring mother and doting mother-in-law 

Rajshree Maheshwari 

Image: Lataa Saberwal’s Instagram 

Be it Badi Maa or Mataji, Jayati Bhatia has given a power-packed performance for both seasons of Sasural Simar Ka 

 Geetanjali Oswal 

Image: Jayati Bhatia’s Instagram

Kadambari Trivedi 

Image: Swati Shah’s Instagram 

Swati Shah is currently seen in Radha Mohan and she is also famous for her role as Hetal Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 

Image: Anisha Hinduja’s Instagram 

 Rakhi Luthra 

Rakhi Luthra, Anisha Hinduja, in Kundali Bhagya is a mother-in-law who loved her bahu just like a daughter

Alpana Buch has left a strong impression on the audience with her role of Baa in Star Plus’s show Anupama 

Leela Shah 

Image: Alpana Buch’s Instagram 

Karuna Panday is essaying the role of Pushpa Patel. She is a saas who is not afraid to expose her son for his wrongdoings and side with her bahu 

Pushpa Patel 

Image: Karuna Panday’s Instagram 

Yamini Raheja

Image: Sudhaa Chandran’s Instagram 

Sudhaa Chandran won hearts with her portrayal of Yamini Raheja in Naagin season 1! Fans adored her as an evil saas even more 

Image: Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram 

The audience has been a part of Anupama’s journey from a bahu to a saas and they are thrilled to see her as a mother-in-law 

Anupama Kapadia 

