Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
July 05, 2023
Fan-favorite on-screen Saas
Neelu Vaghela rose to fame with her role of Santosh Rathi, Bhabho, in Diya Aur Baati Hum
Santosh Rathi
Image: Neelu Vaghela’s Instagram
Smita Bansal’s role as Sumitra in Balika Vadhu pleased the audience. Currently, she is essaying the role of Neelam Oberoi in Bhagya Lakshmi
Image: Smita Bansal’s Instagram
Sumitra Singh
Lataa Saberwal’s role as Rajshree Maheshwari in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai made a caring mother and doting mother-in-law
Rajshree Maheshwari
Image: Lataa Saberwal’s Instagram
Be it Badi Maa or Mataji, Jayati Bhatia has given a power-packed performance for both seasons of Sasural Simar Ka
Geetanjali Oswal
Image: Jayati Bhatia’s Instagram
Kadambari Trivedi
Image: Swati Shah’s Instagram
Swati Shah is currently seen in Radha Mohan and she is also famous for her role as Hetal Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
Image: Anisha Hinduja’s Instagram
Rakhi Luthra
Rakhi Luthra, Anisha Hinduja, in Kundali Bhagya is a mother-in-law who loved her bahu just like a daughter
Alpana Buch has left a strong impression on the audience with her role of Baa in Star Plus’s show Anupama
Leela Shah
Image: Alpana Buch’s Instagram
Karuna Panday is essaying the role of Pushpa Patel. She is a saas who is not afraid to expose her son for his wrongdoings and side with her bahu
Pushpa Patel
Image: Karuna Panday’s Instagram
Yamini Raheja
Image: Sudhaa Chandran’s Instagram
Sudhaa Chandran won hearts with her portrayal of Yamini Raheja in Naagin season 1! Fans adored her as an evil saas even more
Image: Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram
The audience has been a part of Anupama’s journey from a bahu to a saas and they are thrilled to see her as a mother-in-law
Anupama Kapadia
