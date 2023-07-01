Heading 3

JULY 02, 2023

Jennifer Winget’s sensational, psychotic role as Maya Malhotra in Beyhadh is applauded by audiences and critics

Jennifer Winget

Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram

Sudhaa Chandran is a household name for her negative portrayals! Her role in the Naagin series, Bekaboo, and Kahin Kisi Roz is notable

Image: Sudhaa Chandran’s Instagram

Sudhaa Chandran

Remember the fashionista Komolika from Kasautii Zindagi Kay? Urvashi’s contribution to the show was remarkable

Urvashi Dholakia

Image: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram

Anita’s characters as Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Vishakha in Naagin 3 are classic antagonist roles

Anita Hassanandani

Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram

 Hina Khan

Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram

Hina captured the attention of the viewers with her negative role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Image: Reyhna Malhotra’s Instagram

Reyhna Malhotra

Reyhna is known for her talent of essaying the evil roles of Svetlana Kapoor, Aliya Mehra, and Mohini

The planning and plotting of Aliya Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya to gain Purab’s love and separate Abhi and Pragya is the highlight of the show

Shikha Singh

Image: Shikha Singh’s Instagram

Goradia has essayed negative roles in Bharat Ka Veer Putra-Maharana Pratap, Naagin 2, and many more shows

Aashka Goradia

Image: Aashka Goralia’s Instagram

 Kamya Panjabi

Image: Kamya Panjabi’s Instagram

Panjabi rose to fame by playing negative roles in Reth, Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani, and Banoo Teri Dulhan

Image: Ashwini Kalsekar’s Instagram

Be it Jigyasa Walia in Kasamh Se or Maham Anga in Jodha Akbar, Ashwini continues to entertain her fans with her roles

Ashwini Kalsekar

