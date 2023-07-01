Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
JULY 02, 2023
Fan-favorite
TV show Vamps
Jennifer Winget’s sensational, psychotic role as Maya Malhotra in Beyhadh is applauded by audiences and critics
Jennifer Winget
Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram
Sudhaa Chandran is a household name for her negative portrayals! Her role in the Naagin series, Bekaboo, and Kahin Kisi Roz is notable
Image: Sudhaa Chandran’s Instagram
Sudhaa Chandran
Remember the fashionista Komolika from Kasautii Zindagi Kay? Urvashi’s contribution to the show was remarkable
Urvashi Dholakia
Image: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram
Anita’s characters as Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Vishakha in Naagin 3 are classic antagonist roles
Anita Hassanandani
Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
Hina Khan
Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram
Hina captured the attention of the viewers with her negative role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Image: Reyhna Malhotra’s Instagram
Reyhna Malhotra
Reyhna is known for her talent of essaying the evil roles of Svetlana Kapoor, Aliya Mehra, and Mohini
The planning and plotting of Aliya Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya to gain Purab’s love and separate Abhi and Pragya is the highlight of the show
Shikha Singh
Image: Shikha Singh’s Instagram
Goradia has essayed negative roles in Bharat Ka Veer Putra-Maharana Pratap, Naagin 2, and many more shows
Aashka Goradia
Image: Aashka Goralia’s Instagram
Kamya Panjabi
Image: Kamya Panjabi’s Instagram
Panjabi rose to fame by playing negative roles in Reth, Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani, and Banoo Teri Dulhan
Image: Ashwini Kalsekar’s Instagram
Be it Jigyasa Walia in Kasamh Se or Maham Anga in Jodha Akbar, Ashwini continues to entertain her fans with her roles
Ashwini Kalsekar
