Fan reactions: IU- BTS’ V’s Love wins all
The sad ending of the music video has left some fans waiting for IU and V’s love to “win”
SOURCE: EDAM Entertainment
For some fans, the music video is a perfect blend of all possible fan fiction stories brought to reality in IU and V’s music video
SOURCE: EDAM Entertainment
V’s fans are still waiting for his character’s “win” in one of his acting projects
SOURCE: EDAM Entertainment
Eagle-eyed fans spotted IU’s boyfriend, Lee Jong Suk in the music video too
SOURCE: Twitter
The pile of clothes in Love Wins All was Jungkook’s laundry?
SOURCE: Twitter
SOURCE: Twitter
If SUGA couldn’t make it to IU’s concert, his SUCHWITA sugar cube surely did
SOURCE: Twitter
How dare that cube chase and harm our precious V and IU
Was the cube Loki’s tesseract?
SOURCE: Twitter
Some of us fans just can’t get over IU and V’s chemistry, we need a drama featuring the two
SOURCE: Twitter
Click Here
Those left wanting more after the music video concludes, continue to take the story further. What happened next?
SOURCE: Twitter