Saumya

January 26, 2024

Fan reactions: IU- BTS’ V’s Love wins all 

The sad ending of the music video has left some fans waiting for IU and V’s love to “win”

SOURCE: EDAM Entertainment

For some fans, the music video is a perfect blend of all possible fan fiction stories brought to reality in IU and V’s music video

SOURCE: EDAM Entertainment

V’s fans are still waiting for his character’s “win” in one of his acting projects

SOURCE: EDAM Entertainment

Eagle-eyed fans spotted IU’s boyfriend, Lee Jong Suk in the music video too

SOURCE: Twitter

The pile of clothes in Love Wins All was Jungkook’s laundry?

SOURCE: Twitter

SOURCE: Twitter

If SUGA couldn’t make it to IU’s concert, his SUCHWITA sugar cube surely did

SOURCE: Twitter

How dare that cube chase and harm our precious V and IU

Was the cube Loki’s tesseract? 

SOURCE: Twitter

Some of us fans just can’t get over IU and V’s chemistry, we need a drama featuring the two

SOURCE: Twitter

Those left wanting more after the music video concludes, continue to take the story further. What happened next?

SOURCE: Twitter

