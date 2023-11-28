Heading 3

November 28, 2023

Fanime Antagonist of the Year

Giving homage to the most captivating  and interesting characters anime lovers brace yourselves for Pinkvilla’s Fanime Awards 2023

Fanime Awards 2023

Here are nominations for Pinkvilla’s Fanime Antagonist of the Year

Nominations

A cunning and complex character’s machinations have made the viewers jaw-dropped 

Askeladd (Vinland Saga)

This power-hungry vampire’s hostility is etched into the annals of anime history

Brando, Dio (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Creating weaves of chaos Fyodor’s mastermind leaves a trail of mystery every time he enters the scene making him a powerful rival 

Fyodor Dostoevsky (Bungou Stray Dogs)

With a vision for a new world order the charismatic and enigmatic antagonist challenges the very fabric of humanity

Tsukasa Shishiou (Dr. Stone)

Despite being a negative character Suzuki's presence adds more intensity to the anime's action-packed narrative 

Touichirou Suzuki (One Punch Man)

Strive to shake the foundations of the One Piece world this cunning and manipulative antagonist might snatch the winning crown 

Crocodile (One Piece)

Voting process

Message for Anime fans

