November 28, 2023
Fanime Antagonist of the Year
Giving homage to the most captivating and interesting characters anime lovers brace yourselves for Pinkvilla’s Fanime Awards 2023
Fanime Awards 2023
Here are nominations for Pinkvilla’s Fanime Antagonist of the Year
Nominations
A cunning and complex character’s machinations have made the viewers jaw-dropped
Askeladd (Vinland Saga)
This power-hungry vampire’s hostility is etched into the annals of anime history
Brando, Dio (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)
Creating weaves of chaos Fyodor’s mastermind leaves a trail of mystery every time he enters the scene making him a powerful rival
Fyodor Dostoevsky (Bungou Stray Dogs)
With a vision for a new world order the charismatic and enigmatic antagonist challenges the very fabric of humanity
Tsukasa Shishiou (Dr. Stone)
Despite being a negative character Suzuki's presence adds more intensity to the anime's action-packed narrative
Touichirou Suzuki (One Punch Man)
Strive to shake the foundations of the One Piece world this cunning and manipulative antagonist might snatch the winning crown
Crocodile (One Piece)
Voting process
Message for Anime fans
