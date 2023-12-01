Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 01, 2023
Fanime Art Style of the Year
Shower your love for anime at the most anticipated and exciting event, Pinkvilla Fanime Awards
Pinkvilla Fanime Award 2023
Here's the list of all the animes that are nominated under the category of Fanime Art Style of the Year
Nominations
A visually stunning art style that captures the poetic beauty of Suzume's world
Suzume (Suzume no Tojimari)
A captivating art style that brings to life the emotional depth of this poignant story
The Boy and the Heron (Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka)
A visually striking and memorable art style that elevates Demon Slayer's impact
Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)
A unique and gritty art style that complements the dark and intense narrative of Chainsaw Man
Chainsaw Man
A distinctive and iconic art style that defines the eccentric world of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure (JoJo no Kimyou na Bouken)
A sleek and stylish art style that enhances the espionage and comedy elements of Spy X Family
Spy X Family
How To Vote?
Cast your vote at Pinkvilla's Lifestyle Instagram Page or by heading to the anime section
Urge To Anime Lovers
Don't miss the chance to vote for your favorite anime and crown it as the winner
