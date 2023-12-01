Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

December 01, 2023

Fanime Art Style of the Year

Shower your love for anime at the most anticipated and exciting event, Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 

Pinkvilla Fanime Award 2023

Here's the list of all the animes that are nominated under the category of Fanime Art Style of the Year 

Nominations 

A visually stunning art style that captures the poetic beauty of Suzume's world

Suzume (Suzume no Tojimari)

A captivating art style that brings to life the emotional depth of this poignant story

The Boy and the Heron (Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka)

A visually striking and memorable art style that elevates Demon Slayer's impact

 Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)

A unique and gritty art style that complements the dark and intense narrative of Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man

 A distinctive and iconic art style that defines the eccentric world of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure (JoJo no Kimyou na Bouken)

A sleek and stylish art style that enhances the espionage and comedy elements of Spy X Family

Spy X Family

How To Vote? 

Cast your vote at Pinkvilla's Lifestyle Instagram Page or by heading to the anime section

