Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
November 30, 2023
Fanime Husbando of the Year
Celebrating the fascinating characters and captivating stories anime fans get ready for Pinkvilla’s extravagant event Fanime Award 2023
Fanime Award 2023
Image Source: Imdb
Check out the charming and beloved nominees of the highly anticipated Fanime Husbando of the Year
Image Source: Imdb
Nominations
Iconic in every way the fearless and stoic nature of the captain has captured the hearts of countless anime fans
Levi (Attack on Titan)
Image Source: Imdb
Known for his unparalleled sword skills and unwavering determination this strong and loyal swordsman might statch the winning crown
Roronoa Zoro (One Piece)
Image Source: Imdb
One of the most popular anime characters of all time, this orange-clad ninja with a heart of gold might also slay the competition and secure the top spot
Uzumaki Naruto (Naruto)
Image Source: Imdb
This enigmatic and powerful sorcerer is undoubtedly worth a nomination for entertaining the viewers with his laid-back attitude and exceptional skills
Gojou Satoru (Jujutsu Kaisen)
Image Source: Imdb
Reigen’s charm and energy brought exceptional humor and intense wisdom to the series
Reigen Arataka (Mob Psycho 100)
Image Source: Imdb
With a troubled past and a penchant for dramatic flair, this mysterious and complex character adds an interesting layer to the narrative
Dazai Osamu (Bungou Stray Dogs)
Image Source: Imdb
Process of Voting
Image Source: Imdb
Head toward Pinkvilla's Lifestyle Instagram Page or Anime section to cast your valuable vote
Join us in the quest to crown your favorite male character who has won your heart with their strength and charisma
Moment of the Anime lovers
Image Source: Imdb
