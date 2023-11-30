Heading 3

November 30, 2023

Fanime Husbando of the Year

Celebrating the fascinating characters and captivating stories anime fans get ready for Pinkvilla’s extravagant event Fanime Award 2023

Fanime Award 2023

Check out the charming and beloved nominees of the highly anticipated Fanime Husbando of the Year 

Nominations 

Iconic in every way the fearless and stoic nature of the captain has captured the hearts of countless anime fans 

Levi (Attack on Titan)

Known for his unparalleled sword skills and unwavering determination this strong and loyal swordsman might statch the winning crown 

Roronoa Zoro (One Piece)

One of the most popular anime characters of all time, this orange-clad ninja with a heart of gold might also slay the competition and secure the top spot

Uzumaki Naruto (Naruto)

This enigmatic and powerful sorcerer is undoubtedly worth a nomination for entertaining the viewers with his laid-back attitude and exceptional skills

Gojou Satoru (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Reigen’s charm and energy brought exceptional humor and intense wisdom to the series

Reigen Arataka (Mob Psycho 100)

With a troubled past and a penchant for dramatic flair, this mysterious and complex character adds an interesting layer to the narrative 

Dazai Osamu (Bungou Stray Dogs)

Process of Voting 

Moment of the Anime lovers

