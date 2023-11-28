Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
November 28, 2023
Fanime movie of the year
Pinkvilla introduces the Fanime movie of the year, celebrating amazing stories and unforgettable characters in the world of anime
Image Source: Imdb
Explore the nominations for the Fanime movies of the Year and discover the top contenders in the anime world
Nominations
In this movie Rimuru Tempest on an exciting adventure, facing new challenges and making new friends that expands the beloved isekai series
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie Scarlet Bond
Discover a touching story about life, growth, and a special friendship between a boy and a mythical heron, reflecting on what it means to be human
The Boy and the Heron: How Do You Live?
Explore the magical adventures of Asta and friends as they bravely take on tough foes, proving their strong will and the Wizard King's unbeatable spirit
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
Experience the exciting return of the famous Slam Dunk series, where fans, both old and new, can enjoy the magic of basketball with thrilling characters chasing their hoop dreams
The First Slam Dunk
Enter a beautiful world with Suzume as she goes on a fascinating journey, discovering, making friends, and realizing more about herself with every picture
Suzume no Tojimari
Join the Straw Hat Pirates on a new adventure as they chase the mysterious 'Red' in an epic journey full of excitement, danger, and the strong friendships that make One Piece special
One Piece Red
How to vote
To vote, visit Pinkvilla's Lifestyle Instagram Page or check out the Anime section
Don't miss the opportunity to support your favorite anime and make it a winner if you're a true anime fan
