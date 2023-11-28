Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

November 28, 2023

Fanime movie of the year

Pinkvilla introduces the Fanime movie of the year, celebrating amazing stories and unforgettable characters in the world of anime

Fanime awards

Image Source: Imdb

Explore the nominations for the Fanime movies of the Year and discover the top contenders in the anime world

Image Source: Imdb

Nominations 

In this movie Rimuru Tempest on an exciting adventure, facing new challenges and making new friends that expands the beloved isekai series

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie Scarlet Bond

Image Source: Imdb

Discover a touching story about life, growth, and a special friendship between a boy and a mythical heron, reflecting on what it means to be human

 The Boy and the Heron: How Do You Live?

Image Source: Imdb

Explore the magical adventures of Asta and friends as they bravely take on tough foes, proving their strong will and the Wizard King's unbeatable spirit

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Image Source: Imdb

Experience the exciting return of the famous Slam Dunk series, where fans, both old and new, can enjoy the magic of basketball with thrilling characters chasing their hoop dreams

The First Slam Dunk

Image Source: Imdb

Enter a beautiful world with Suzume as she goes on a fascinating journey, discovering, making friends, and realizing more about herself with every picture

Suzume no Tojimari

Image Source: Imdb

Join the Straw Hat Pirates on a new adventure as they chase the mysterious 'Red' in an epic journey full of excitement, danger, and the strong friendships that make One Piece special

One Piece Red

Image Source: Imdb

