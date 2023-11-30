Heading 3
Fanime OST of the year
The most anticipated event is here which celebrates the never-ending spirit of anime lovers
Pinkvilla Fanime Award 2023
Image Source: Imdb
Here are the nominations for Fanime OST of the year. Have a look
Nominations
A beautiful melody that captures the essence of Suzume's emotional journey
"Suzume" by RADWIMPS from Suzume no Tojimari
A soul-stirring composition that resonates with the poignant moments in Suzume's narrative
"Suzume" from Suzume no Tojimari
An electrifying track that amplifies the intensity of Jujutsu Kaisen's thrilling battles
"Specialz" by King Gnu from Jujutsu Kaisen
A powerful and impactful piece that adds depth to the emotional landscape of Attack on Titan
"UNDER THE TREE" by SiM from Shingeki no Kyojin
A vibrant and dynamic tune that complements the espionage adventures of Spy X Family
“Colour" by Yama from Spy X Family
A high-energy anthem that captures the spirit of Mob Psycho 100's supernatural world.
"1" by Mob Choir for Mob Psycho 100
A catchy and upbeat composition that mirrors the glamorous world of idols in Oshi no Ko.
"Idol" by YOASOBI from Oshi no Ko
How to vote
