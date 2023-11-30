Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 30, 2023

Fanime OST of the year

The most anticipated event is here which celebrates the never-ending spirit of anime lovers

Pinkvilla Fanime Award 2023

Image Source: Imdb

Here are the nominations for Fanime OST of the year. Have a look

Image Source: Imdb

Nominations 

A beautiful melody that captures the essence of Suzume's emotional journey

"Suzume" by RADWIMPS from Suzume no Tojimari

Image Source: Imdb

A soul-stirring composition that resonates with the poignant moments in Suzume's narrative

"Suzume" from Suzume no Tojimari 

Image Source: Imdb

An electrifying track that amplifies the intensity of Jujutsu Kaisen's thrilling battles

"Specialz" by King Gnu from Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Source: Imdb

A powerful and impactful piece that adds depth to the emotional landscape of Attack on Titan

"UNDER THE TREE" by SiM from Shingeki no Kyojin

Image Source: Imdb

A vibrant and dynamic tune that complements the espionage adventures of Spy X Family

“Colour" by Yama from Spy X Family

Image Source: Imdb

A high-energy anthem that captures the spirit of Mob Psycho 100's supernatural world.

"1" by Mob Choir for Mob Psycho 100 

Image Source: Imdb

A catchy and upbeat composition that mirrors the glamorous world of idols in Oshi no Ko.

"Idol" by YOASOBI from Oshi no Ko

Image Source: Imdb

How to vote

Image Source: Imdb

You can vote by visiting Pinkvilla Lifestyle page on Instagram or head to the anime section 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here