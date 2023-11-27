Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
November 27, 2023
Fanime Protagonist of the Year
Check out the best of the best in category and you surely won’t want to miss the excitement
Nominations
Eren wants freedom in Attack on Titan, facing tough choices and sacrifices
Eren Yeager
Luffy in One Piece is a happy leader with stretchy powers, leading friends on a quest for treasure
Monkey D Luffy
In My Hero Academia, Izuku goes from having no powers to being a hero, showing determination and protecting a world of superpowers
Izuku Midoriya
In Bleach, Ichigo balances normal life with being a Soul Reaper, fighting supernatural beings and showing strength and depth
Ichigo Kurosaki
In Mob Psycho 100, Mob is a humble guy with psychic powers, dealing with growing up and tough decisions
Shigeo Kageyama
In Demon Slayer, Tanjiro fights demons with his sword, showing determination, compassion, and growth
Tanjiro Kamado
In Classroom of the Elite, Ayanokouji is a smart student in a school where success matters, dealing with a mysterious past and societal expectations
Kiyotaka Ayanokouji
Mai Sakurajima
Mai in Bunny Girl Senpai deals with fame and growing up, facing interesting challenges that make her character deep and complex
How to vote
