Fanime Relationship Goals of the Year

We are thrilled to invite you to celebrate the most adorable anime couples of this year at the Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023

Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023

Here are nominations for the most endearing couples who captured the hearts of millions of anime fans 

Nominations 

Established on immense trust and teamwork, the spy couple Yor & Loid Forger set up the relationship bar pretty high as they tackle secret missions in Spy X Family

Yor & Loid Forger (Spy X Family)

Despite facing some dangerous supernatural challenges together, the Bleach couple Ichigo & Orihime never disappoint the viewers with their eternal love, proving that love can conquer even the spirit world

Ichigo & Orihime (Bleach)

The endearing love story of Aileen & Claude demonstrates that love can blossom even in a villainous world

Aileen & Claude (I'm a Villainess)

Featuring some clever face-offs and heartwarming moments, the sweet tale of Miyuki and Kaguya, especially their heart-melting kiss in Season 3, might be worth the winning material 

Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya (Kaguya-Sama Love is War, Season 3)

Introduces the viewers to the joy of unexpected companionship Amane and Mahiru from The Angel Next Door are undoubtedly a match made in heaven 

Amane Fujimiya and Mahiru Shiina (The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten)

Capturing the essence of an ideal fairy tale romance Ren and Sherry's whimsical tale might also get the winning crown 

Ren & Sherry (Sugar Apple Fairy Tale)

Voting process 

To cast your vote for the Fanime Relationship Goals of the Year, head to Pinkvilla Lifestyle Instagram Page or Anime section

If you're an anime fan, don't miss the chance to cherish your favorite anime couple

Moment or the Anime lovers

