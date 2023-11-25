We are thrilled to invite you to celebrate the most adorable anime couples of this year at the Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023
Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023
Image Source: IMDB
Here are nominations for the most endearing couples who captured the hearts of millions of anime fans
Image Source: IMDB
Nominations
Established on immense trust and teamwork, the spy couple Yor & Loid Forger set up the relationship bar pretty high as they tackle secret missions in Spy X Family
Yor & Loid Forger (Spy X Family)
Image Source: IMDB
Despite facing some dangerous supernatural challenges together, the Bleach couple Ichigo & Orihime never disappoint the viewers with their eternal love, proving that love can conquer even the spirit world
Ichigo & Orihime (Bleach)
Image Source: IMDB
The endearing love story of Aileen & Claude demonstrates that love can blossom even in a villainous world
Aileen & Claude (I'm a Villainess)
Image Source: IMDB
Featuring some clever face-offs and heartwarming moments, the sweet tale of Miyuki and Kaguya, especially their heart-melting kiss in Season 3, might be worth the winning material
Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya (Kaguya-Sama Love is War, Season 3)
Image Source: IMDB
Introduces the viewers to the joy of unexpected companionship Amane and Mahiru from The Angel Next Door are undoubtedly a match made in heaven
Amane Fujimiya and Mahiru Shiina (The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten)
Image Source: IMDB
Capturing the essence of an ideal fairy tale romance Ren and Sherry's whimsical tale might also get the winning crown
Ren & Sherry (Sugar Apple Fairy Tale)
Image Source: IMDB
Voting process
Image Source: IMDB
To cast your vote for the Fanime Relationship Goals of the Year, head to Pinkvilla Lifestyle Instagram Page or Anime section
If you're an anime fan, don't miss the chance to cherish your favorite anime couple