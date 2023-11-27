Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

November 27, 2023

Fanime Series of The Year

To honor the captivating stories and memorable characters Pinkvilla presents the Fanime Awards 2023 

Fanime Awards

Image Source: Imdb

Dive into the nominations for the Fanime Series of The Year

Image Source: Imdb

Nominations 

Weaves a tale of demons, devil hunters, and a lead with a chainsaw blade for a nose this dark fantasy might snatch the winning crown 

Chainsaw Man

Image Source: Imdb

Captures the hearts of a lot of viewers, this anime is filled with captivating narrative, stunning animation, emotional depth, and intense action 

Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Image Source: Imdb

One of the most acclaimed series of 2023 only time will tell if it's soar to new heights as your Fanime Series of the Year

Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)

Image Source: Imdb

Combining breathtaking action and intriguing storylines this anime is undoubtedly worth a nomination 

Spy X Family

Image Source: Imdb

Fascinates the audience with incredible visuals and compelling characters. Will Mob Psycho 100 reach the finishing line of the winning game as the fanime of this year?

Mob Psycho 100

Image Source: Imdb

Explores the enchanting world of idols and the challenges they face. Will it slay the competition and secure the top spot?

Oshi no Ko

Image Source: Imdb

Voting process 

Image Source: Imdb

To cast your vote head to Pinkvilla's Lifestyle Instagram Page or Anime section

If you're a true anime fan then don't miss the chance to let your favorite anime win 

Message for Anime lovers 

Image Source: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here