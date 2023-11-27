Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
November 27, 2023
Fanime Series of The Year
To honor the captivating stories and memorable characters Pinkvilla presents the Fanime Awards 2023
Fanime Awards
Dive into the nominations for the Fanime Series of The Year
Nominations
Weaves a tale of demons, devil hunters, and a lead with a chainsaw blade for a nose this dark fantasy might snatch the winning crown
Chainsaw Man
Captures the hearts of a lot of viewers, this anime is filled with captivating narrative, stunning animation, emotional depth, and intense action
Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)
One of the most acclaimed series of 2023 only time will tell if it's soar to new heights as your Fanime Series of the Year
Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)
Combining breathtaking action and intriguing storylines this anime is undoubtedly worth a nomination
Spy X Family
Fascinates the audience with incredible visuals and compelling characters. Will Mob Psycho 100 reach the finishing line of the winning game as the fanime of this year?
Mob Psycho 100
Explores the enchanting world of idols and the challenges they face. Will it slay the competition and secure the top spot?
Oshi no Ko
Voting process
Message for Anime lovers
