Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
November 29, 2023
Fanime Waifu of the year
Anime enthusiasts brace yourselves for Pinkvilla’s grand event, the Fanime Award 2023
Pinkvilla Fanime Award 2023
Delve into the nominees of your Favorite Fanime Waifu of The year
Nominations
Amidst the apocalyptic chaos of Attack on Titan Mikasa’s resilience and combat prowess are quite hard to not admire
Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)
Fascinates the hearts of viewers with an alluring charisma Makima adds an enigmatic layer to the narrative of the anime
Makima (Chainsaw Man)
Kaguya’s mastermind and elegance turned the battlefield of love into a captivating symphony
Kaguya Shinomiya (Kaguya-sama: Love is War)
Advances the crew with her intelligence and mysterious past this sagacious archaeologist embodies the adventurous spirit of the Grand Line
Robin Nico (One Piece)
The resilient demon sister was extremely loved for her silent strength and endearing demeanor
Nezuko Kamado (Demon Slayer)
One of the intriguing characters of the series her complex emotions created a web of tension in the romantic tapestry
Mami Nanami (Rent-A-Girlfriend)
How to vote
Cast your vote for the favorite anime waifu on Pinkvilla's Lifestyle Instagram Page or by heading to the Anime section
Don't miss the chance to help your favorite character snatch the winning spot
Urge to Anime lovers
