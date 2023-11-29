Heading 3

Fanime Waifu of the year

Anime enthusiasts brace yourselves for Pinkvilla’s grand event, the Fanime Award 2023

Pinkvilla Fanime Award 2023

Delve into the nominees of your Favorite Fanime Waifu of The year 

Nominations 

Amidst the apocalyptic chaos of Attack on Titan Mikasa’s resilience and combat prowess are quite hard to not admire 

Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Fascinates the hearts of viewers with an  alluring charisma Makima adds an enigmatic layer to the narrative of the anime 

Makima (Chainsaw Man)

Kaguya’s mastermind and elegance turned the battlefield of love into a captivating symphony

Kaguya Shinomiya (Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

Advances the crew with her intelligence and mysterious past this sagacious archaeologist embodies the adventurous spirit of the Grand Line

Robin Nico (One Piece)

The resilient demon sister was extremely loved for her silent strength and endearing demeanor

Nezuko Kamado (Demon Slayer)

One of the intriguing characters of the series her complex emotions created a web of tension in the romantic tapestry

Mami Nanami (Rent-A-Girlfriend)

How to vote

Cast your vote for the favorite anime waifu on Pinkvilla's Lifestyle Instagram Page or by heading to the Anime section

Don't miss the chance to help your favorite character snatch the winning spot 

Urge to Anime lovers

