Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 01, 2022
Farhan Akhtar films to see this weekend
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
The 2011 release is about three friends who decide to make their dream trip a reality when one of them gets engaged. The film was a box office success and received widespread acclaim
Image: IMDb
The Shonali Bose directorial is an emotional roller coaster centred on a couple's love story spanning 25 years and shown through the perspective of their teenage daughter, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis
Image: IMDb
The Sky is Pink
The 2013 release is based on Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete who overcomes numerous challenges to become a world champion and one of India's most legendary sportsmen. The movie was a smash hit
Image: IMDb
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
The Abhishek Kapoor directorial is about four musician pals who fail to make it big as a band owing to a misunderstanding. Years later, they revive their ambition by leaving their issues behind and embarking on an unfinished voyage
Image: IMDb
Rock On!!
The 2014 release is about a couple who lead a happy marriage until they become pregnant and then struggle with the problems of parenthood even after their baby is born
Shaadi Ke Side Effects
Image: IMDb
The Zoya Akhtar film is about the Mehra family, who bring their relatives and friends on a cruise to celebrate their 30th anniversary. However, along the way, they acquire a lot of life lessons and change for the better
Dil Dhadakne Do
Image: IMDb
The Vijay Lalwani directorial film follows a man who is often mocked by his boss and has suffered several failures. However, one day he receives a phone call from an unknown person who promises to change his life
Karthik Calling Karthik
Image: IMDb
The 2009 release is about an ambitious actor who dreams of making it big in Bollywood. He is offered to play the male lead in a film, but it affects his relationship with his girlfriend, who is a struggling actress
Luck By Chance
Image: IMDb
