Akshat Sundrani

MAR 01, 2022

Farhan Akhtar films to see this weekend

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The 2011 release is about three friends who decide to make their dream trip a reality when one of them gets engaged. The film was a box office success and received widespread acclaim

The Shonali Bose directorial is an emotional roller coaster centred on a couple's love story spanning 25 years and shown through the perspective of their teenage daughter, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis

The Sky is Pink

The 2013 release is based on Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete who overcomes numerous challenges to become a world champion and one of India's most legendary sportsmen. The movie was a smash hit

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

The Abhishek Kapoor directorial is about four musician pals who fail to make it big as a band owing to a misunderstanding. Years later, they revive their ambition by leaving their issues behind and embarking on an unfinished voyage

Rock On!!

The 2014 release is about a couple who lead a happy marriage until they become pregnant and then struggle with the problems of parenthood even after their baby is born

Shaadi Ke Side Effects

The Zoya Akhtar film is about the Mehra family, who bring their relatives and friends on a cruise to celebrate their 30th anniversary. However, along the way, they acquire a lot of life lessons and change for the better

Dil Dhadakne Do

The Vijay Lalwani directorial film follows a man who is often mocked by his boss and has suffered several failures. However, one day he receives a phone call from an unknown person who promises to change his life

Karthik Calling Karthik

The 2009 release is about an ambitious actor who dreams of making it big in Bollywood. He is offered to play the male lead in a film, but it affects his relationship with his girlfriend, who is a struggling actress

Luck By Chance

