Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Feb 24, 2022
Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar’s D-day
The D-day
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Khandala on Saturday, February 19, after dating for several years
Image: Sam & Ekta
Shibani Dandekar dazzled in a red and beige gown for the wedding, which she complemented with a veil and the groom wore a tuxedo for the ceremony
Image: Sam & Ekta
Wedding outfits
The wedding seems to be nothing short of a dream and right out of a movie
Celebration of love
Image: Sam & Ekta
The groom's squad posed for a picture, looking spiffy in tuxes and accompanied by Farhan's mother
The groom squad
Image: Sam & Ekta
During the wedding festivities, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan danced to their song Senorita and all eyes were on them
ZNMD duo reunited
Image: Sam & Ekta
It appeared to be a really heartwarming moment as Shibani walked down the aisle holding her father's hand
Heartwarming moment
Image: Sam & Ekta
Farhan and Shibani performed a couple dance during the wedding, which was the highlight of the day
Highlight of the day
Image: Sam & Ekta
Their expressions undoubtedly paused everything for a moment as they exchanged wedding rings and it was just the two of them in love
Full of love
Image: Sam & Ekta
Farhan shared pictures from the celebration in which everyone is having a blast and captioned them "Friends. Family. Fun times."
Friends Family Fun times
Image: Sam & Ekta
As they were captured during the wedding ceremony, Farhan and Shibani appeared to be completely living the moment
All smiles
Image: Sam & Ekta
The couple looked absolutely breathtaking and painted the town red with their wedding pictures
Painted the town red
Image: Sam & Ekta
Mr. and Mrs. Akhtar sealed it with a kiss, leaving everyone awestruck
Sealed with a kiss
Image: Sam & Ekta
