Akshat Sundrani

Feb 24, 2022

Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar’s D-day

The D-day

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Khandala on Saturday, February 19, after dating for several years

Image: Sam & Ekta

Shibani Dandekar dazzled in a red and beige gown for the wedding, which she complemented with a veil and the groom wore a tuxedo for the ceremony

Image: Sam & Ekta

Wedding outfits

The wedding seems to be nothing short of a dream and right out of a movie

Celebration of love

Image: Sam & Ekta

The groom's squad posed for a picture, looking spiffy in tuxes and accompanied by Farhan's mother

The groom squad

Image: Sam & Ekta

During the wedding festivities, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan danced to their song Senorita and all eyes were on them

ZNMD duo reunited

Image: Sam & Ekta

It appeared to be a really heartwarming moment as Shibani walked down the aisle holding her father's hand

Heartwarming moment

Image: Sam & Ekta

Farhan and Shibani performed a couple dance during the wedding, which was the highlight of the day

Highlight of the day

Image: Sam & Ekta

Their expressions undoubtedly paused everything for a moment as they exchanged wedding rings and it was just the two of them in love

Full of love

Image: Sam & Ekta

Farhan shared pictures from the celebration in which everyone is having a blast and captioned them "Friends. Family. Fun times."

Friends Family Fun times

Image: Sam & Ekta

As they were captured during the wedding ceremony, Farhan and Shibani appeared to be completely living the moment

All smiles

Image: Sam & Ekta

The couple looked absolutely breathtaking and painted the town red with their wedding pictures

Painted the town red

Image: Sam & Ekta

Mr. and Mrs. Akhtar sealed it with a kiss, leaving everyone awestruck

Sealed with a kiss

Image: Sam & Ekta

