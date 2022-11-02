Heading 3
Farhan Akhtar-Shibani’s cute moments
Lubna Khan
Nov 02, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Errikos Andreou
Better halves
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are all smiles in this cute, romantic picture!
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Power couple
“Bringing the swag this xmas!” wrote Shibani as she celebrated Christmas with Farhan.
Video: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Jamming to Lady Gaga’s song
Amid the lockdown, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar kept the lockdown blues away by jamming to Lady Gaga’s song Shallow.
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Love soaked selfie
Shibani Dandekar shared this romantic picture with Farhan and wrote, “My forever Foo.”
Image: Shubham Mandhyan photography
First Diwali post marriage
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar looked stunning in their ethnic outfits as they celebrated Diwali together for the first time post marriage.
Video: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Maldives vacay
Farhan and Shibani share a kiss underwater as they go scuba diving in Maldives!
Image: Sam & Ekta
Farhan and Shibani’s fairytale wedding
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in February, and pictures from their wedding were dream-like!
Image: leroifoto Instagram
Regal couple
Rambha and her kids seek blessings from God.
Video: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
BTS of Toofaan
Shibani Dandekar posed with Farhan Akhtar on the sets of Toofaan. Sharing this pic, she wrote, ” Watching your journey so closely has been nothing short of a privilege.”
Click Here
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Twinning in black
Don’t they make for an adorable couple?