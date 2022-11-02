Heading 3

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani’s cute moments

Nov 02, 2022

Image: Errikos Andreou

Better halves

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are all smiles in this cute, romantic picture!

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Power couple

“Bringing the swag this xmas!” wrote Shibani as she celebrated Christmas with Farhan.

Video: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Jamming to Lady Gaga’s song

Amid the lockdown, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar kept the lockdown blues away by jamming to Lady Gaga’s song Shallow.

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Love soaked selfie

Shibani Dandekar shared this romantic picture with Farhan and wrote, “My forever Foo.”

Image: Shubham Mandhyan photography

First Diwali post marriage

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar looked stunning in their ethnic outfits as they celebrated Diwali together for the first time post marriage.

Video: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Maldives vacay

Farhan and Shibani share a kiss underwater as they go scuba diving in Maldives!

Image: Sam & Ekta

Farhan and Shibani’s fairytale wedding

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in February, and pictures from their wedding were dream-like!

Image: leroifoto Instagram

Regal couple

Video: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

BTS of Toofaan

Shibani Dandekar posed with Farhan Akhtar on the sets of Toofaan. Sharing this pic, she wrote, ” Watching your journey so closely has been nothing short of a privilege.”

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Twinning in black

Don’t they make for an adorable couple?

