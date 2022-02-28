Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Feb 28, 2022
Farhan Akhtar-Shibani's mehendi function
Mehendi Vibe
Farhan and Shibani looked adorable and immersed in mehendi vibes as they posed, flaunting their mehendi
Image: Sam & Ekta
Shibani wore a colourful sharara ensemble adorned with exquisite floral jewellery, while Farhan dressed casually for the mehendi ceremony
Image: Sam & Ekta
Mehendi outfits
Shibani danced her heart out and was captured having a blast during her Mehendi ceremony
Shaking-a-leg
Image: Sam & Ekta
During the celebration, Farhan planted a forehead kiss on his lady love, which left everyone awestruck
Love smitten
Image: Sam & Ekta
Shibani looked like the happiest bride, with flowers showered on her and surrounded by her bridesmaids
Mehendi-Ta-Sajdi
Image: Sam & Ekta
As the bride and her mother hugged each other, this moment appeared to be absolutely heartwarming
Mother-daughter
Image: Sam & Ekta
Shibani applied mehendi on her beau, Farhan, during the festivities and the two appeared to be head over heels in love
Bride applied mehendi on groom
Image: Sam & Ekta
Shibani and Farhan's mehendi seemed to be filled with love, laughter and happiness. It looked no less than a celebration of a lifetime
Celebration of a lifetime
Image: Sam & Ekta
