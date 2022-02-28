Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

Feb 28, 2022

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani's mehendi function

Mehendi Vibe

Farhan and Shibani looked adorable and immersed in mehendi vibes as they posed, flaunting their mehendi

Image: Sam & Ekta

Shibani wore a colourful sharara ensemble adorned with exquisite floral jewellery, while Farhan dressed casually for the mehendi ceremony

Image: Sam & Ekta

Mehendi outfits

Shibani danced her heart out and was captured having a blast during her Mehendi ceremony

Shaking-a-leg

Image: Sam & Ekta

During the celebration, Farhan planted a forehead kiss on his lady love, which left everyone awestruck

Love smitten

Image: Sam & Ekta

Shibani looked like the happiest bride, with flowers showered on her and surrounded by her bridesmaids

Mehendi-Ta-Sajdi

Image: Sam & Ekta

As the bride and her mother hugged each other, this moment appeared to be absolutely heartwarming

Mother-daughter

Image: Sam & Ekta

Shibani applied mehendi on her beau, Farhan, during the festivities and the two appeared to be head over heels in love

Bride applied mehendi on groom

Image: Sam & Ekta

Shibani and Farhan's mehendi seemed to be filled with love, laughter and happiness. It looked no less than a celebration of a lifetime

Celebration of a lifetime

Image: Sam & Ekta

