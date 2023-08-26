Heading 3
Mohit K. Dixit
Entertainment
August 26, 2023
Farhan Akhtar's Plan Before Don 3
Farhan Akhtar's mettle is not only limited to his acting abilities. He adores multi-facets of filmmaking- direction, production, music, writing. In short, he is a multi-talented performer
Farhan Akhtar
Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
Farhan Akhtar's last release was Toofan, a sports drama directed by Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Last Release
Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
Before dipping his toes in acting, Farhan kickstarted his career as a director. The multi-facet actor has directed movies like- Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Lakshya, and Don 2
The Director
Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
After 11 years of directing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 2, Farhan Akhtar has announced his comeback with Don 3
Comeback
Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
Don 3 saw a major shift in casting. Shah Rukh Khan is no longer part of the iconic franchise. Instead, Ranveer Singh has been officially announced to replace him as the new Don
Star cast
Video: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
However, Farhan is in no hurry to begin the third installment of Don so soon. His preference to act in 3 movies before taking Don 3 on floors has come forth
Plan Before Don 3
Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
Farhan Akhtar is reportedly headlining the Hindi remake of Spanish film, Champions. The sports drama film will be directed by R.S. Prasanna while Aamir Khan Productions will bankroll the project
Champions Hindi Remake
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Moreover, the actor is in talks for the Hindi adaptation of 2012 musical comedy, Begin Again. Nitya Mehra is reportedly directing the film
Begin Again Remake
Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
Apart from these two, the actor is headlining a film under his home production very soon
An Excel Entertainment Film
Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
Moreover, Farhan Akhtar is likely to make a cameo appearance in Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa
Jee Le Zaraa
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
As per the official announcement, Don 3 is slated for a release in 2025
Don 3 Release Date
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Pinkvilla
Source
Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.