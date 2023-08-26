Heading 3

Farhan Akhtar's Plan Before Don 3

Farhan Akhtar's mettle is not only limited to his acting abilities. He adores multi-facets of filmmaking- direction, production, music, writing. In short, he is a multi-talented performer

Farhan Akhtar's last release was Toofan, a sports drama directed by Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Before dipping his toes in acting, Farhan kickstarted his career as a director. The multi-facet actor has directed movies like- Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Lakshya, and Don 2

After 11 years of directing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 2, Farhan Akhtar has announced his comeback with Don 3

Don 3 saw a major shift in casting. Shah Rukh Khan is no longer part of the iconic franchise. Instead, Ranveer Singh has been officially announced to replace him as the new Don

However, Farhan is in no hurry to begin the third installment of Don so soon. His preference to act in 3 movies before taking Don 3 on floors has come forth

Farhan Akhtar is reportedly headlining the Hindi remake of Spanish film, Champions. The sports drama film will be directed by R.S. Prasanna while Aamir Khan Productions will bankroll the project

Champions Hindi Remake

Moreover, the actor is in talks for the Hindi adaptation of 2012 musical comedy, Begin Again. Nitya Mehra is reportedly directing the film

Apart from these two, the actor is headlining a film under his home production very soon

Moreover, Farhan Akhtar is likely to make a cameo appearance in Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

As per the official announcement, Don 3 is slated for a release in 2025

Don 3 Release Date

