Heading 3

Farhan and Shibani's PDA moments

Shefali Fernandes

AUGUST 23, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

For their wedding, Shibani Dandekar dazzled in a red custom dress, and groom Farhan Akhtar wore a black tuxedo

Official wedding photo

Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan and Shibani made their first appearance as husband and wife in gorgeous pastel outfits

Mr. & Mrs. Akhtar

Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan shared a cozy picture of him with his ladylove Shibani and we cannot get enough of their love

Comfy & cozy

Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

The duo met on the sets of a reality television show, where Shibani Dandekar was a contestant and Farhan Akhtar was the host

Can't take eyes off each other

Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan and Shibani made it official on Instagram in 2018 after they shared a picture of holding each other's hands

 Making it Insta-official

Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

All smiles

Farhan and Shibani made their first public appearance at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception

Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

The duo is often seen taking romantic vacations together and they also share photos of their time together on social media

Vacay buddies

Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan and Shibani made for a stunning couple as the actor picked a black tuxedo and his ladylove was dressed in a black gown

Stunning duo

Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan and Shibani flashed their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the camera

Perfect couple

Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

The duo posed for a lovely monochromatic picture and we just can't get enough of them

Too cute for words

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Bipasha & Karan’s style diaries

Click Here