Farhan and Shibani's PDA moments
Shefali Fernandes
AUGUST 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
For their wedding, Shibani Dandekar dazzled in a red custom dress, and groom Farhan Akhtar wore a black tuxedo
Official wedding photo
Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Farhan and Shibani made their first appearance as husband and wife in gorgeous pastel outfits
Mr. & Mrs. Akhtar
Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Farhan shared a cozy picture of him with his ladylove Shibani and we cannot get enough of their love
Comfy & cozy
Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
The duo met on the sets of a reality television show, where Shibani Dandekar was a contestant and Farhan Akhtar was the host
Can't take eyes off each other
Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Farhan and Shibani made it official on Instagram in 2018 after they shared a picture of holding each other's hands
Making it Insta-official
Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
All smiles
Farhan and Shibani made their first public appearance at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception
Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
The duo is often seen taking romantic vacations together and they also share photos of their time together on social media
Vacay buddies
Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Farhan and Shibani made for a stunning couple as the actor picked a black tuxedo and his ladylove was dressed in a black gown
Stunning duo
Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Farhan and Shibani flashed their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the camera
Perfect couple
Photo: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
The duo posed for a lovely monochromatic picture and we just can't get enough of them
Too cute for words
