Rishika Shah
Jan 18, 2022
Farhan & Shibani’s pics that scream LOVE
Diwali Duo
Be it Christmas or Diwali, the couple ensures to celebrate every festival together!
Image: Farhan Akhtar instagram
The couple gave us major boss vibes as they posed together in black outfits
Image: Shibani Dandekar instagram
Boss Couple
Holiday Season
The couple enjoyed the holiday season by taking small trips together and blessing us with their selfies
Image: Shibani Dandekar instagram
Festive Cuteness
Farhan is seen cutely applying a tika on his lady love’s forehead amidst a puja
Image: Shibani Dandekar instagram
Classy Couple
Name a couple classier than Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar. We’ll wait
Image: Shibani Dandekar instagram
Shibani surprised Farhan by getting his name inked permanently on her neck
mage: Shibani Dandekar instagram
Inked In Love
Love On Sets
Like a doting girlfriend, Shibani even makes sure to go and support Farhan on his film sets
Image: Shibani Dandekar instagram
Beach Babies
The couple loves to indulge in small getaways to the beach and take salty hair selfies
Image: Shibani Dandekar instagram
Kiss Of Love
Farhan showers his lady love with a kiss as they lay on the warm sand
Image: Shibani Dandekar instagram
Scuba Couple
The duo even loves doing fun activities together and were seen enjoying scuba diving
Image: Shibani Dandekar instagram
