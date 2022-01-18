Entertainment

Farhan & Shibani’s pics that scream LOVE

Diwali Duo

Be it Christmas or Diwali, the couple ensures to celebrate every festival together!

Image: Farhan Akhtar instagram

The couple gave us major boss vibes as they posed together in black outfits

Image: Shibani Dandekar instagram

Boss Couple

Holiday Season

The couple enjoyed the holiday season by taking small trips together and blessing us with their selfies

Image: Shibani Dandekar instagram 

Festive Cuteness

Farhan is seen cutely applying a tika on his lady love’s forehead amidst a puja

Image: Shibani Dandekar instagram 

Classy Couple

Name a couple classier than Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar. We’ll wait

Image: Shibani Dandekar instagram

Shibani surprised Farhan by getting his name inked permanently on her neck

mage: Shibani Dandekar instagram

Inked In Love

Love On Sets

Like a doting girlfriend, Shibani even makes sure to go and support Farhan on his film sets

Image: Shibani Dandekar instagram

Beach Babies

The couple loves to indulge in small getaways to the beach and take salty hair selfies

Image: Shibani Dandekar instagram

Kiss Of Love

Farhan showers his lady love with a kiss as they lay on the warm sand

Image: Shibani Dandekar instagram

Scuba Couple

The duo even loves doing fun activities together and were seen enjoying scuba diving

Image: Shibani Dandekar instagram

