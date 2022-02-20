Entertainment
Rishika Shah
FEB 20 2022
Farhan & Shibani’s relationship timeline
Meet Cute
The couple met on the sets of a TV show that was hosted by Farhan and Shibani was a contestant on the show
Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagrm
In September 2018, Shibani posted a photo of herself holding a mystery man’s hand, which sparked dating rumours
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Dating Rumours
A month later, Farhan posted the same picture letting the world know that he was in a relationship with Shibani
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Rumours Confirmed
They made their first public appearance as a couple at Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
First Public Appearance
The couple is often seen spending quality time together on vacations
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Vacay Buddies
They love to chill at the beach and do water activities like scuba diving together
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Beach Babies
The adorable couple turned roommates and even spent the lockdown together
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Locked-down
On the occasion of Shibani’s birthday, she gave Farhan a present by getting his name inked permanently on her neck
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Tatted For Life
Reportedly, the couple has registered their marriage in January already and are about to have a small function
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Low Key Wedding
The wedding venue and designers have already been decided. Javed Akhtar even confirmed this news in an interview
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Wedding Preps
