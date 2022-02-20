Entertainment

FEB 20 2022

Farhan & Shibani’s relationship timeline

Meet Cute

The couple  met on the sets of a TV show that was hosted by Farhan and Shibani was a contestant on the show

In September 2018, Shibani posted a photo of herself holding a mystery man’s hand, which sparked dating rumours

Dating Rumours

A month later, Farhan posted the same picture letting the world know that he was in a relationship with Shibani

Rumours Confirmed

They made their first public appearance as a couple at Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception

First Public Appearance

The couple is often seen spending quality time together on vacations

Vacay Buddies

They love to chill at the beach and do water activities like scuba diving together

Beach Babies

The adorable couple turned roommates and even spent the lockdown together

Locked-down

On the occasion of Shibani’s birthday, she gave Farhan a present by getting his name inked permanently on her neck

Tatted For Life

Reportedly, the couple has registered their marriage in January already and are about to have a small function

Low Key Wedding

The wedding venue and designers have already been decided. Javed Akhtar even confirmed this news in an interview

Wedding Preps

