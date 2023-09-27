Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

september 27, 2023

Farrey: Salman Khan's niece launch film

Salman Khan is known as the Godfather for many Bollywood artists. The actor has been launching new faces in the industry for quite some time now 

Salman Khan

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Salman Khan is next launching his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri in the Hindi film Industry. She is the daughter of Salman's sister Alvira Agnihotri and former actor Atul Agnihotri

New Launch

Image: Pinkvilla

Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film has been titled Farrey. The movie is said to be a thriller drama set in a foreign location. Farrey is a slang word used by students for small chits of paper bearing answers, that they sneak into exam halls

Image: Alizeh Agnihotri's Instagram 

Debut Film

Farrey stars Alizeh Agnihotri and Class actor Zeyn Shaw in lead along with Sahil Mehta, Ronit Roy, and Prasanna Bisht in supporting roles

Star Cast

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

The director

Image: Soumendra Padhi's Instagram 

Soumendra Padhi has directed the film, and is best known for Netflix series Jamtara. The show was about phishing scammers who operate from small towns in India

The Producers

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena are presenting the movie. It is a Reel Life Productions film

 Teaser 

Video: Salman Khan's Instagram

Salman Khan had recently revealed the teaser of the film on social media. It was received well by the audience

The thriller drama is reportedly a remake of the 2017 Thai movie Bad Genius

Remake

Image: IMDb 

Farrey is officially scheduled to release on November 24th, 2023

Release Date

Image: Alizeh Agnihotri's Instagram

Meanwhile, Salman Khan himself is coming on Diwali 2023 with his much-awaited action film, Tiger 3

Salman Khan's Next

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here