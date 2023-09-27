Salman Khan is known as the Godfather for many Bollywood artists. The actor has been launching new faces in the industry for quite some time now
Salman Khan
Salman Khan is next launching his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri in the Hindi film Industry. She is the daughter of Salman's sister Alvira Agnihotri and former actor Atul Agnihotri
New Launch
Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film has been titled Farrey. The movie is said to be a thriller drama set in a foreign location. Farrey is a slang word used by students for small chits of paper bearing answers, that they sneak into exam halls
Debut Film
Farrey stars Alizeh Agnihotri and Class actor Zeyn Shaw in lead along with Sahil Mehta, Ronit Roy, and Prasanna Bisht in supporting roles
Star Cast
The director
Soumendra Padhi has directed the film, and is best known for Netflix series Jamtara. The show was about phishing scammers who operate from small towns in India
The Producers
Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena are presenting the movie. It is a Reel Life Productions film
Teaser
Salman Khan had recently revealed the teaser of the film on social media. It was received well by the audience
The thriller drama is reportedly a remake of the 2017 Thai movie Bad Genius
Remake
Farrey is officially scheduled to release on November 24th, 2023
Release Date
Meanwhile, Salman Khan himself is coming on Diwali 2023 with his much-awaited action film, Tiger 3