Fashion icons in K-dramas
IU rocks over 100 outfits in the fantasy drama, switching up her look every seven minutes on average
Image Credits-tvN
IU in Hotel Del Luna
Her chic looks in the K-drama is something everyone desires to achieve
Image Credits-tvN
Seo Ye Ji in It’s Okay To Not Be Okay
Her business casual outfits filled with pastel suits just increase the aesthetics of the K-drama so much more
Image Credits- tvN
Park Min Young in Her Private Life
Yoon Se Ri is impeccably styled in both corporate attire and everyday glamour, showcasing a seamless blend of sophistication and casual elegance
Image Credits- tvN
Son Ye Jin in Crash Landing On You
Kim Da Mi embodies the essence of punk, rock, and street style with her portrayal of Yi Seo
Kim Da Mi in Itaewon Class
Image Credits- JTBC
Set in the modeling industry, Park Bo Gum pulls of some amazing looks
Image Credits- tvN
Park Bo Gum in Record Of Youth
Song Joong Ki styles himself in classic chic looks making everyone go mamma mia! For him
Image Credits- tvN
Song Joong Ki in Vincenzo
The charming Demon carries an even more charming sense of style
Image Credits- SBS
Song Kang in My Demon
As a former K-pop star in the show Doo Na rocks the prettiest outfits
Image Credits- Netflix
Bae Suzy in Doona!
Heo Joon Jae possesses the remarkable ability to effortlessly elevate any outfit, turning it into a stylish ensemble
Image Credits-SBS TV
Lee Min Ho in Legend Of The Blue Sea
Hong Seol showcased a fashion sense that was consistently on point, skillfully blending trends with comfort to craft stylish and wearable combinations
Image Credits- tvN
Kim Go Eun in Cheese In The Trap