Fashion icons in K-dramas

IU rocks over 100 outfits in the fantasy drama, switching up her look every seven minutes on average

Image Credits-tvN

IU in Hotel Del Luna

Her chic looks in the K-drama is something everyone desires to achieve 

Image Credits-tvN

Seo Ye Ji in It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

Her business casual outfits filled with pastel suits just increase the aesthetics of the K-drama so much more

Image Credits- tvN

Park Min Young in Her Private Life

Yoon Se Ri is impeccably styled in both corporate attire and everyday glamour, showcasing a seamless blend of sophistication and casual elegance

Image Credits- tvN

Son Ye Jin in Crash Landing On You

Kim Da Mi embodies the essence of punk, rock, and street style with her portrayal of Yi Seo

Kim Da Mi in Itaewon Class

Image Credits- JTBC

Set in the modeling industry, Park Bo Gum pulls of some amazing looks

Image Credits- tvN

Park Bo Gum in Record Of Youth

Song Joong Ki styles himself in classic chic looks making everyone go mamma mia! For him

Image Credits- tvN

Song Joong Ki in Vincenzo

The charming Demon carries an even more charming sense of style

Image Credits- SBS

Song Kang in My Demon

As a former K-pop star in the show Doo Na rocks the prettiest outfits

Image Credits-  Netflix

Bae Suzy in Doona!

Heo Joon Jae possesses the remarkable ability to effortlessly elevate any outfit, turning it into a stylish ensemble

Image Credits-SBS TV

Lee Min Ho in Legend Of The Blue Sea

Hong Seol showcased a fashion sense that was consistently on point, skillfully blending trends with comfort to craft stylish and wearable combinations

Image Credits- tvN

Kim Go Eun in Cheese In The Trap

