Fashionable Male lead K-dramas
Watch the impeccably dressed Lee Young-joon navigate corporate life and love with charm and style
Image: tvN
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Ryan Gold, an art gallery director, balances sophistication and romance, creating a masterpiece of style
Image: tvN
Her Private Life
Meet Park Sae-ro-yi, a rebel with a cause, as he rocks streetwear while challenging societal norms
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, stuns in historical and modern attire while grappling with love and destiny
Image: Management SOOP
Goblin
Vincenzo Cassano, a stylish Italian-Korean mafia lawyer, brings suave sophistication to the world of law and vengeance
Image: tvN
Vincenzo
Joo Joong-won, a cold and wealthy CEO, warms hearts with his polished fashion sense in this supernatural romance
The Master's Sun
Image: SBS
Witness the fashion evolution of Sa Hye-jun, a model-turned-actor, as he navigates the competitive world of entertainment
Image: tvN
Record of Youth
Kang Ji-Woon, part of a chaebol family, blends casual and formal styles in this modern fairy tale
Image: tvN
Cinderella and Four Knights
Goo Chan-sung, a hotel manager, balances classic and contemporary fashion in this ghostly romance
Image: tvN
Hotel Del Luna
Emperor Lee Gon captivates with regal elegance, seamlessly blending tradition and modernity
Image: SBS
The King: Eternal Monarch