Pujya Doss

November 12, 2023

Entertainment

Fashionable Male lead K-dramas

Watch the impeccably dressed Lee Young-joon navigate corporate life and love with charm and style

Image: tvN

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Ryan Gold, an art gallery director, balances sophistication and romance, creating a masterpiece of style

Image: tvN

Her Private Life

Meet Park Sae-ro-yi, a rebel with a cause, as he rocks streetwear while challenging societal norms 

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class

Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, stuns in historical and modern attire while grappling with love and destiny

Image: Management SOOP

Goblin

Vincenzo Cassano, a stylish Italian-Korean mafia lawyer, brings suave sophistication to the world of law and vengeance

Image: tvN

Vincenzo

Joo Joong-won, a cold and wealthy CEO, warms hearts with his polished fashion sense in this supernatural romance

The Master's Sun

Image: SBS

Witness the fashion evolution of Sa Hye-jun, a model-turned-actor, as he navigates the competitive world of entertainment

Image: tvN

Record of Youth

Kang Ji-Woon, part of a chaebol family, blends casual and formal styles in this modern fairy tale

Image: tvN

Cinderella and Four Knights

Goo Chan-sung, a hotel manager, balances classic and contemporary fashion in this ghostly romance

Image: tvN

Hotel Del Luna

Emperor Lee Gon captivates with regal elegance, seamlessly blending tradition and modernity

Image: SBS

The King: Eternal Monarch

