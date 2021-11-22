Akshat Sundrani
Nov 22, 2021
Father daughter duos of Bollywood
Entertainment
They are one of the most stylish and vibrant duos of B-Town and their single stance says it all
Anil & Sonam
(Source- Sonam Kapoor Instagram)
Sanjay Kapoor is a big support system for his daughter and they share a beautiful bond
Sanjay & Shanaya
(Source- Sanjay Kapoor Instagram)
Suniel is like a friend to his daughter and he stated that Athiya tells her anything and everything openly
Suniel & Athiya
(Source- Suniel Shetty Instagram)
Chunky Panday shares a very cool bond with her daughter, the duo often share goofy pictures and videos together
Chunky & Ananya
(Source- Chunky Panday Instagram)
The King Khan is a very doting dad and is super caring about his daughter
Shah Rukh Khan & Suhana
(Source- Shah Rukh Khan Instagram)
Shraddha Kapoor often shares pictures with her dad Shakti on social media and it depicts their ever-lasting bond
Shakti & Shraddha
(Source-Shraddha Kapoor Instagram)
The Nawab and her daughter Sara Ali Khan are truly one of the most adorable duos of the industry
Saif & Sara
(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Boney has been a huge support system for Janhvi. They share an unfathomable bond
Boney & Janhvi
(Source- Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
