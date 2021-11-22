Akshat Sundrani

AUTHOR

Nov 22, 2021

Father daughter duos of Bollywood

 Entertainment

They are one of the most stylish and vibrant duos of B-Town and their single stance says it all

Anil & Sonam

(Source- Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

Sanjay Kapoor is a big support system for his daughter and they share a beautiful bond

Sanjay & Shanaya

(Source- Sanjay Kapoor Instagram)

Suniel is like a friend to his daughter and he stated that Athiya tells her anything and everything openly

Suniel & Athiya

(Source- Suniel Shetty Instagram)

Chunky Panday shares a very cool bond with her daughter, the duo often share goofy pictures and videos together

Chunky & Ananya

(Source- Chunky Panday Instagram)

The King Khan is a very doting dad and is super caring about his daughter

Shah Rukh Khan & Suhana

 (Source- Shah Rukh Khan Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor often shares pictures with her dad Shakti on social media and it depicts their ever-lasting bond

Shakti & Shraddha

(Source-Shraddha Kapoor Instagram)

The Nawab and her daughter Sara Ali Khan are truly one of the most adorable duos of the industry

Saif & Sara

(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

Boney has been a huge support system for Janhvi. They share an unfathomable bond

Boney & Janhvi

(Source- Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)


