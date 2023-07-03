Heading 3

JULY 03, 2023

Father Daughter duos in Bollywood 

Saif is known for his cool and composed demeanor while Sara’s cheekiness has captured the attention of the Internet 

Saif Ali Khan & Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Randhir Kapoor inspired his daughters to take up vivid roles and entertain people. Karisma Kapoor has followed in the footsteps of her father and entered the Bollywood realm 

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram 

 Randhir Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor 

The Veteran actor and Bebo share an adorable bond! They both are a treat to watch on-screen 

 Randhir Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram 

King Khan is a proud father as his little girl Suhana is all set to make her first appearance on the big screen 

Shah Rukh Khan & Suhana Khan 

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram 

Chunky Panday & Ananya Panday 

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram 

Chunky Panday is the comedy king of Bollywood. He supports Ananya as she explores her potential while entertaining the masses 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram 

Anil Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Anil Kapoor is an energetic, evergreen actor! Sonam Kapoor has built an image of her own with her works and fashion style 

The all-time favorite Bollywood villain is a doting father and has inspired Shraddha to tap into different genres 

Shakti Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

A trait that both father-daughter share is their on-screen aggression and their conviction to perform challenging roles 

Shatrughan Sinha &
Sonakshi Sinha 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram 

 Kamal Haasan & Shruti Haasan 

Image: Shruti Haasan’s Instagram 

Kamal Haasan is one of the most talented actors in the South and has left a remarkable impression on Bollywood. Shruti Haasan is no different 

Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram 

Athiya Shetty has gained her charismatic personality from her father! They both sway the fans with their performance on-screen 

Suniel Shetty & Athiya Shetty 

