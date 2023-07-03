Heading 3
JULY 03, 2023
Father Daughter duos in Bollywood
Saif is known for his cool and composed demeanor while Sara’s cheekiness has captured the attention of the Internet
Saif Ali Khan & Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Randhir Kapoor inspired his daughters to take up vivid roles and entertain people. Karisma Kapoor has followed in the footsteps of her father and entered the Bollywood realm
Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
Randhir Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor
The Veteran actor and Bebo share an adorable bond! They both are a treat to watch on-screen
Randhir Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
King Khan is a proud father as his little girl Suhana is all set to make her first appearance on the big screen
Shah Rukh Khan & Suhana Khan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Chunky Panday & Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Chunky Panday is the comedy king of Bollywood. He supports Ananya as she explores her potential while entertaining the masses
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram
Anil Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Anil Kapoor is an energetic, evergreen actor! Sonam Kapoor has built an image of her own with her works and fashion style
The all-time favorite Bollywood villain is a doting father and has inspired Shraddha to tap into different genres
Shakti Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
A trait that both father-daughter share is their on-screen aggression and their conviction to perform challenging roles
Shatrughan Sinha &
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
Kamal Haasan & Shruti Haasan
Image: Shruti Haasan’s Instagram
Kamal Haasan is one of the most talented actors in the South and has left a remarkable impression on Bollywood. Shruti Haasan is no different
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Athiya Shetty has gained her charismatic personality from her father! They both sway the fans with their performance on-screen
Suniel Shetty & Athiya Shetty
